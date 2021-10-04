Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike wins 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named the recipient of the 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA (www.WNBA.com) announced today. This is the third straight Sportsmanship Award for Ogwumike, making her the only player to win the award in three consecutive years.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Ogwumike received 19 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Atlanta Dream center/forward Elizabeth Williams finished second (eight). Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (four votes each) tied for third place. Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson all received three votes. Rounding out the votes were Connecticut Sun guard Briann January (two), Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (one), Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (one), and New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb (one).

A member of the W25, Ogwumike has been an invaluable leader for the WNBA community. Over the last two years, Ogwumike, as President of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, has spearheaded a new and groundbreaking Collective Bargaining Agreement and led much of the league’s social justice efforts. She also previously won the 2018 season-long Community Assist Award for her dedication to community service efforts.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and former Most Valuable Player, Ogwumike led the Sparks with 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 18 games. Ogwumike is a five-time All-WNBA selection and won a championship with the Sparks in 2016. She was also named the 2012 WNBA Rookie of the Year, which followed her selection by Los Angeles as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Below are the voting results for the 2021 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award and a list of all-time winners.

2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Results

Player Team Votes Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 19 Elizabeth Williams Atlanta Dream 8 Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics 4 Brianna Turner Phoenix Mercury 4 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx 3 Danielle Robinson Indiana Fever 3 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 3 Briann January Connecticut Sun 2 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm 1 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 1 Sami Whitcomb New York Liberty 1

Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Winners

2021 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2020 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2019 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2018 Sue Bird Seattle Storm 2017 Sue Bird Seattle Storm 2016 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2015 DeLisha Milton-Jones Atlanta Dream 2014 Becky Hammon San Antonio Stars 2013 Swin Cash Chicago Sky Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2012 Kara Lawson Connecticut Sun 2011 Sue Bird Seattle Storm Ruth Riley San Antonio Stars 2010 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2009 Kara Lawson Sacramento Monarchs 2008 Vickie Johnson San Antonio Stars 2007 Tully Bevilaqua Indiana Fever 2006 Dawn Staley Houston Comets 2005 Taj McWilliams-Franklin Connecticut Sun 2004 Teresa Edwards Minnesota Lynx 2003 Edna Campbell Sacramento Monarchs 2002 Jennifer Gillom Phoenix Mercury 2001 Sue Wicks New York Liberty 2000 Suzie McConnell Serio Cleveland Rockers 1999 Dawn Staley Charlotte Sting 1998 Suzie McConnell Serio Cleveland Rockers 1997 Haixia Zheng Los Angeles Sparks

