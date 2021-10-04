Submit Release
Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike wins 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named the recipient of the 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA (www.WNBA.com) announced today. This is the third straight Sportsmanship Award for Ogwumike, making her the only player to win the award in three consecutive years.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Ogwumike received 19 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Atlanta Dream center/forward Elizabeth Williams finished second (eight). Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (four votes each) tied for third place. Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson all received three votes. Rounding out the votes were Connecticut Sun guard Briann January (two), Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (one), Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (one), and New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb (one).

A member of the W25, Ogwumike has been an invaluable leader for the WNBA community. Over the last two years, Ogwumike, as President of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, has spearheaded a new and groundbreaking Collective Bargaining Agreement and led much of the league’s social justice efforts. She also previously won the 2018 season-long Community Assist Award for her dedication to community service efforts.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and former Most Valuable Player, Ogwumike led the Sparks with 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 18 games. Ogwumike is a five-time All-WNBA selection and won a championship with the Sparks in 2016. She was also named the 2012 WNBA Rookie of the Year, which followed her selection by Los Angeles as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Below are the voting results for the 2021 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award and a list of all-time winners.

2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Results

Player

Team

Votes

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

19

Elizabeth Williams

Atlanta Dream

8

Ariel Atkins

Washington Mystics

4

Brianna Turner

Phoenix Mercury

4

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

3

Danielle Robinson

Indiana Fever

3

A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

3

Briann January

Connecticut Sun

2

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

1

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

1

Sami Whitcomb

New York Liberty

1

Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Winners

2021

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2020

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2019

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2018

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

2017

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

2016

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2015

DeLisha Milton-Jones

Atlanta Dream

2014

Becky Hammon

San Antonio Stars

2013

Swin Cash

Chicago Sky

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2012

Kara Lawson

Connecticut Sun

2011

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

Ruth Riley

San Antonio Stars

2010

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2009

Kara Lawson

Sacramento Monarchs

2008

Vickie Johnson

San Antonio Stars

2007

Tully Bevilaqua

Indiana Fever

2006

Dawn Staley

Houston Comets

2005

Taj McWilliams-Franklin

Connecticut Sun

2004

Teresa Edwards

Minnesota Lynx

2003

Edna Campbell

Sacramento Monarchs

2002

Jennifer Gillom

Phoenix Mercury

2001

Sue Wicks

New York Liberty

2000

Suzie McConnell Serio

Cleveland Rockers

1999

Dawn Staley

Charlotte Sting

1998

Suzie McConnell Serio

Cleveland Rockers

1997

Haixia Zheng

Los Angeles Sparks
About the WNBA: Currently in its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball—and women’s sports overall—with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities, and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s new platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA’s Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and Nike, and the recent addition of Google. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

