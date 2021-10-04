It is all systems go! For the Kenya-UK Collaboration on Health Workforce

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has had a series of meetings with implementing partners for the Kenya-United Kingdom Health Alliance. During the past week, in the company of officials from the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Health, the PS has had fruitful engagements in London with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, National Health Security (NHS) Professionals, Oxford NHS Trust, Kenyan Nurses in the UK, The Christie Foundation, the University of Manchester, the Kenya – UK Health Alliance on how to effectively progress the shared vision for the two countries.

The highlight of the visit was the meeting with Lord Kamal, UK Minister for Technology, innovation & Life Sciences where key areas of the agreement on Health Workforce were discussed including ethical and mutual beneficial immigration of Kenyan nurses and other Health Workers, Research with emphasis on Oncology, capacity building for Kenyan health workforce & equity on vaccine access.

Kenya and the UK bilateral relations were elevated to Strategic Partnership by H.E. the President, Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK through the signing of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership 2020-2025 in January 2020.

Further to this, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs signed an agreement in January, 2021, aimed at deepening the health cooperation between Kenya and UK, particularly in the areas of Universal Health Coverage, research and innovation, health workforce exchange and training, promotion of bilateral trade and investment in health, as well as advancement of global health security.

In the last two years the two governments have signed six health cooperation agreements that are in various stages of implementation.