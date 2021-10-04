Barbados Home Care Gem ‘Trusted Care Providers’ Celebrates Long Term Care Plan Month with Senior Living Tips

Trusted Care Providers

BARBADOS, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The balmy Caribbean Island was long known as the perfect retirement spot, boasts sun-kissed beaches, and a sunset to write home about now offers five-star home care for seniors in Barbados. Trusted Care Providers Inc. has raised the bar in geriatric management. We put the “trust in trusted.” Founder and CEO, Ms. Kimberley Sandiford makes sure that the utmost care, love, and compassion is given to each client. We pride ourselves on delivering top-notch service lovingly rendered by our highly trained and qualified registered nursing team. At Trusted Care Providers Inc., we know that seniors are most comfortable and happy in the one place that they always feel safe, their home. In fact, “everything we do is driven by our Universal mission to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families.”

The wide range of services offered by this exclusive company will give families comfort and peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are under the watchful eyes of our well-trained professionals. Every client is extremely special to us. Relationship building is the key factor that sets us apart from other companies. During these dire times, while the COVID crisis has been touching so many, we exceed the standard in making sure that our elderly are well protected and hygienically secure. At Trusted Care Providers we follow the CDC and World Health Organization’s guidelines for personal care during the pandemic. As an extra measure, every staff member is fully trained in COVID protocols.

Research from the University of Michigan shows “about 3.4 million people, or 13.9 percent of the population age 71 and older, have some form of dementia or memory loss.” Trusted Care Providers Inc. is positioned to help those loved ones dealing with Alzheimer’s and memory loss. Our in-home staff members are trained to thoughtfully nurture the aged who are living with this disease. We handle these ailing patients with tender loving care.

Treating the patient with dignity and respect and being sensitive to their needs. be they big or small, is always our primary concern.

One thing many elderly people have in common is a lack of companionship. Trusted Care Providers Inc. offers a Companionship Service Assistant who will frequently visit your loved ones to assure that they are doing well and to keep them socially connected. These caregivers provide the intimate human touch that the client needs and can even organize and accompany them on excursions and events. The assistants are trained to run errands, check vitals, check that medications are taken properly, help with small projects around the home such as grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning, etc. All patients are monitored by the care assistant, who will supervise the staff and take full responsibility for managing the home even including, if requested, paying utility bills. This service is a true gem for any elderly client.

We want you to consider Trusted Care Providers Inc. as an extension of your family. Rest assured that you can truly trust and feel confident that your loved ones are in good hands with Trusted Care Providers Inc.

For more information please contact; Trusted Care Providers Inc. at www.trustedcareproviders.com, or Phone: 1-246 426-9600