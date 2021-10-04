Mayor Bowser Announces First Take the Shot, DC Youth Vaccine Giveaway Winners

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the first winners from the Take the Shot, DC Youth Giveaway. Through the giveaway, all vaccinated District youth ages 12-17 are eligible to win a $25,000 college scholarship or an iPad with a pair of Beats headphones. Currently, 57.7% of DC residents who are 12-15 years old have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.5% of DC residents who are 16-17 years old have a least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Name Ward of Residence School Prize Travanna Lewis 7 Digital Pioneer Academy Scholarship Langston Blair 4 Washington Latin PCS Middle School iPad Cindy Castillo-Marroquin 4 MacFarland Middle School iPad Saron Dessalegn 5 BASIS DC PCS iPad Yonas Geremew 4 Coolidge High School iPad Jamiel Campbell 4 Archbishop Carroll High School iPad Sebastian Reese 6 School Without Walls High School iPad Owen Nadler 2 Washington Latin PCS Upper School iPad Zoe Zuckerman 3 Hardy Middle School iPad

Currently, these individuals are Potential Winners. Once the District government receives the Potential Winner’s completed Authorization Form and obtains all required verification, including proof of their second vaccination, the District will certify the person as an Official Winner. More information on the program’s rules can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov/incentives.

In total, eight students will be selected as winners of a $25,000 scholarship through the establishment of a new 529 DC College Savings Plan account, and 32 students will be selected as winners of a new iPad and headphones. Additional winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Adjustments to the Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Giveaway Sites

This week, the District is making adjustments to the Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Giveaway sites so that youth and adults can receive the vaccine and get prizes at the same sites.

Starting Saturday, October 2, the existing vaccination sites at Fort Stanton Recreation Center and Dorothy Height/Benning Library will begin offering youth vaccination incentives to students ages 12-17 who receive their first shot. Students can receive a $51 gift card or a pair of AirPods by receiving their first shot, while supplies last. Both sites are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am – 6 pm, Thursday from 12 pm – 6 pm, and Saturday from 12 pm – 5 pm. The current youth vaccinations sites at Brookland Middle School, Sousa Middle School, and Johnson Middle School will cease operations on September 30.

In addition, a new vaccination site will open at Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC) on Tuesday, October 12, and operate Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 8 pm, and Saturday, 12 pm – 5 pm.

All DC youth can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at these sites regardless of which school they attend. The gift cards and AirPods are available to District youth ages 12 to 17, as well as students ages 18 to 21 and currently enrolled in a DC school seeking a high school diploma.

Parents or guardians who bring their children to one of these three sites are also eligible to receive one $51 VISA gift card per child who gets vaccinated.