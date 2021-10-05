Local businesses still growing despite covid 19
Lets look how we thrived and survived this crazy year in Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local business owner Michelle Pederson and her partner Saralynne Precht of Treehaus LA, a boutique in Los Angeles California have been talking about opening a second store for awhile. They have looked at several locations, but nothing felt right. Well, they found something that feels right! A darling space in Silver Lake, California Actually on Sunset Blvd. The shop is next to a known restaurant called Sweetfin and there’s parking (worth gold on Sunset) in the adjacent lot.
They are working hard to build out Treehaus 2 and are targeting October 22nd as their opening date.
So what Happens When You Shop Local?
First here are some examples of local vendors you find that Treehaus LA supports such as Le Petite Elephant, Good at naps blanket, Brooklyn hat co., Magblocks, Ruth Bader Ginzburg Items, Mad libs after dark, Julie Ann more and Printfresh pajamas. Local business are stronger when they stick together.
Here's what happens when you "shop local."
1. More of your money will be kept in your local economy
For every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. What happens when you spend that same $100 at a national chain? Only $43 stays in the community.*
2. You embrace what makes your community unique
You wouldn't want your house to look like everyone else's in the U.S. So why would you want your community to look that way?
We love the way Atwater Village is small and neighborly but still maintains some edge. It is artsy and hip without being pretentious. It is honestly our favorite neighborhood in Los Angeles, which is why we wanted to be a part of it.
3. You create local jobs
Local businesses are better at creating higher-paying jobs for your neighbors. When you shop locally, you help create jobs for teachers, firemen, police officers, and many other essential professions.
We not only hire local employees and contractors, we also look for items that are made and designed locally.
4. You help the environment
Buying from a locally owned business conserves energy and resources in the form of less fuel for transportation and less packaging.
5. You nurture community
Local business owners know you, and you know them. Studies have shown that local businesses donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of chains.
At treehaus it is part of our mission to give back to our community. We donate to local charities at every art opening and often in between. Last year we donated over $5,000 to local charities and our community.
6. You conserve your tax dollars
Shopping in a local business district means less infrastructure, less maintenance, and more money available to beautify your community. Also, spending locally instead of online ensures that your sales taxes are reinvested where they belong— in your community!
7. You create more choice
Locally owned businesses pick the items and products they sell based on what they know you like and want. Local businesses carry a wider array of unique products because they buy for their own individual markets. We listen to your feedback and try to integrate what we hear into our store.
8. You can take advantage of their expertise
You are their friends and neighbors, and locally owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve you. They're passionate about what they do. Why not take advantage of it? Our customers are awesome, and every day we are grateful to be able to serve them.
9. You invested in entrepreneurship
Creativity and entrepreneurship are what the American economy is founded upon. Nurturing local business ensures a strong community.
10. You made your community a destination
The more interesting and unique you community, the more we will attract new neighbors, visitors and guests. This benefits everyone!
