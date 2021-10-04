Artificial Intelligence For Real-time Crypto Fun: Curtain Raiser To iBG App’s Robo Advisory

Finally, a decentralized app (Dapp) to solve the User’s choice paralysis

/EIN News/ -- Singapore , Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Craze & FOMO? Get ready to discover a world beyond Bitcoin with iBG.

For the common man, it was just Bitcoin. This was and probably still is the original cryptocurrency. It is also the most valuable cryptocurrency. But things are going to change, or should we say that they have already? The whole asset class of virtual currencies is in for a flip. Cryptocurrencies are getting wider, bigger, and more diverse, and iBG understands that. For the layman investor, some currencies or tokens might not serve the purpose or function they want these to solve. This is where iBG comes in with its easy-to-use app. Soon, for you, cryptocurrency is going to mean more than just a new form of wealth. It is going to be a new globally valid form of currency, giving you an ocean of crypto assets to choose from.



iBG For The Masses – The Way To Address And Do Away With Major Crypto Pain Points

Investors from varied walks of life face a few common questions.

Which cryptocurrencies to invest in?

How to select the best cryptocurrencies as per their investment objective?

How to keep a track of the latest currency development trends?

iBG is meant to solve all those pain points and more. This platform gives you the opportunity to assess your risk-bearing abilities. Its AI algorithms give you the best investment management tips and tools. Another concern for newbies is that investing in them is time-consuming. iBG can make cryptocurrency investments faster and easier than ever before. But for that, let's delve a little deeper.



How iBG Works

You can begin with creating your user profile

Just answer a few yet very precise and rule-based questions and you are in

These questions determine your risk persona

Based on your risk persona, the app will recommend the suitable cryptocurrencies

You can then pick a suitable crypto-asset recommended by iBG Robo Advisor that you think will prove to be the most lucrative for you. And the next step is simply to subscribe to the investment pools.

Aneesha Reihana, CEO, Co-founder & Product Co-creator elaborated on the Smart AI Engine, the enabler of the much talked about Fintech Robo Advisory of iBG, “The coveted iBG Robo Advisor has a brain of its own and a very capable one. It is powered by a nifty AI engine, innovated and designed by some of the most prolific and skilled data scientists from the FinTech & digital banking sector.”

iBG, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform, was conceptualized to maximize the benefit from users’ digital tokens by assisting them in navigating the complex DeFi sector. It’s a brainchild of the company iBG Finance which was launched in September 2020 and is already listed and trading on Uniswap & Pancakeswap.

All Set For iBG?

If you are keen to become a part of the technology of the future, iBG is going to make that happen. By leveraging the might of Blockchain and AI, machine learning, and user behaviour insights, it is going to turn you into a player of the crypto world in no time. Stay tuned for more and don’t forget to check out the new demo and teaser coming out this month. The App is reported to be releasing in Q4, 2021 – during the week of the world’s most anticipated FinTech Festival – SFF ‘2021.

Disclaimer: iBG Tokens are not for sale to U.S.A. and North America Tax Residents

