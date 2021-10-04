International Organisation for Migration (IOM) appoints APO Group as official Public and Media Relations Partner for the West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Awards 2021

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) (www.IOM.int), the UN Migration Organisation, announced today the appointment of APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, as the Official Public and Media Relations partner for the first edition of the “West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Awards 2021” (https://bit.ly/3l8iFdT).

Aimed at fostering quality reporting on migration, the Award is set to recognise outstanding stories from the region that shed light on migration from various perspectives and promote balanced, evidence-based reporting.

The Award will recognise eight winners with rewards of up to USD 1,250 each in prize money. The winning Journalists will also receive a plaque of recognition and will be invited to a virtual Award ceremony that will be broadcast on social media platforms.

APO Group works with companies in all 54 African countries. Its powerful global media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to new audiences around the world, creating awareness and opening business opportunities. The company has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications. It also has a diverse, multinational client base that includes more than 300 of the world’s leading companies.

Commenting on the partnership, APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “We are excited to collaborate with IOM as both organisations share a similar vision in showcasing great African stories. The Awards highlights and talks to an agenda that is important to Africa and APO Group provides that platform for this to be showcased. Not only will we immerse ourselves in the delivery of the Awards to the rest of Africa, but our role will be to act as a trusted partner who is able to leverage the power of the media.”

"Thanks to the values it conveys, regular migration is a lever for growth and social cohesion. Therefore, IOM has made reporting on migration one of the main focuses of its action; and engages a brand-new media partnership with APO Group. This partnership promises to be exceptional both in terms of visibility and in terms of professional opportunities for journalists in West and Central Africa, IOM and APO" says Alpha Seydi Ba, IOM Spokesperson and Regional Media and Communications Officer in West and Central Africa.

For more information about the Awards, visit: https://reportingmigration.org/en/migration-journalism-award

Media Contact: For IOM Alpha Seydi BA, IOM Spokesperson and Regional Media and Communications Officer in West and Central Africa, aba@iom.int, +221 77 345 74 54

For APO Group marie@apo-opa.com

About IOM: Established in 1951, IOM (www.IOM.int) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. With 173 member states, a further 8 states holding observer status and offices in over 100 countries, IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants. IOM works to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to assist in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people. The IOM Constitution recognizes the link between migration and economic, social and cultural development, as well as to the right of freedom of movement. IOM activities that cut across these areas include the promotion of international migration law, policy debate and guidance, protection of migrants' rights, migration health and the gender dimension of migration.

For further information, please visit our website for IOM’s Regional Office in West and Central Africa: https://rodakar.iom.int/

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com