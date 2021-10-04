Attorney General Moody Highlights Resources to Protect Survivors During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Attorney General Moody took legal action against FCADV and Carr for the misappropriation of public funds and private donations. In response to Attorney General Moody's motion, the court appointed a receiver over FCADV and its foundation to control the organization's assets and property. The recent settlement agreement is one of many steps Attorney General Moody is taking to better provide for victims of domestic violence. In April, Attorney General Moody and the Florida Consortium of Urban League Affiliates launched a new program, Thrive. The program is designed to help young victim of crimes, including domestic violence, through services such as advocacy, assistance with victim emergency needs, basic needs, counseling, relocation services and more.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported cases of domestic violence began skyrocketing following sweeping stay-at-home orders. In April 2020, Attorney General Moodyshared resources available to victims of domestic violence throughout the pandemic, urging anyone isolated with an abuser to contact law enforcement and seek help to escape abuse.
In May 2020, Attorney General Moodyannounced a partnership with Uber, offering free rides to help victims of domestic violence escape abuse. Through the program, free Uber rides were directed to domestic violence shelters in areas of Florida that saw the highest call volumes during the stay-at-home orders, including Hillsborough, Orange and Pinellas counties. If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact local law enforcement immediately by dialing 911. If you are a survivor, free and confidential legal advice is available through Florida’s Domestic Violence Legal Hotline. Services are offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by calling 1(800) 500-1119. Incoming calls are transferred to a lawyer who can help answer questions and provide free legal advice on family law, housing, injunctions, public benefits and other civil matters and make referrals to other services to help. For a list of local domestic violence services, including safe shelters and abuse counseling, visit the Florida Attorney General’s Victims Services Directory by clicking here. Many nonprofits are now offering telephone counseling and video sessions for victims who feel safe enough to utilize these services. Options may vary by organization. Through the federal Victims of Crime Act, the Florida Attorney General’s Office provides funding to nonprofit organizations providing qualifying services to victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence. For more information on VOCA and other types of services provided, click here. For a map of the certified domestic violence centers and the features a center has available for text or web communication, click here.