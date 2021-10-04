Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size worth $ 236.59 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 34.30 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising use of autonomous delivery vehicles due to their efficiency is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the market. The Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Autonomous Delivery Robots Market ” By Types (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By End-User (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size was valued at USD 24.30 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 236.59 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.30% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25692

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Autonomous Delivery Robots Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Overview

An autonomous delivery robot can be categorized into two types. Sidewalk autonomous delivery robots are pedestrian-sized robots that only use sidewalks or pedestrian paths. These robots are programmed and designed to deliver several types of parcels from one location to another location. The parcels to be delivered include couriers, food, shipments, and other materials. Autonomous delivery robots have revolutionized delivery systems. They provide the advantage such as they are a very efficient and affordable way for delivery. Autonomous delivery robots are most widely used in retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and other industries.

The rising use of autonomous delivery vehicles due to their efficiency is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the market. According to Sterling Hawkins, co-founder of the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART), a platform that connects brands and retailers with emerging technology solutions, the automated delivery robots could be transformational for the industry, which would help reduce delivery costs by 80% to 90% as well as save time, compared to a human doing it, depending on the robot and the platform. An increase in the adoption of ADRs is driven by the need for flexible, efficient, and automated e-commerce fulfillment, as same-day delivery becomes the new norm. Global adoption of warehouse robotics will also be encouraged by the increasing affordability and Return on Investment (ROI) of a growing variety of infrastructure-light robots due to an attractive and versatile alternative to traditional fixed mechanical automation or manual operations.

Key Developments in Autonomous Delivery Robots Market

• Aramark partnered with Starship Technologies to roll out the tech company’s robot food-delivery service on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

• Nuro allowed to expand commercial driverless services on public roads in California, after receiving a permit from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The major players in the market are Starship Technologies, Eliport, Nuro, Inc., Savioke, Robby, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By Type Semi-Autonomous Robots Fully Autonomous Robots







Autonomous Delivery Robots Market, By End User Hospitality Retail Logistics Healthcare Others



Autonomous Delivery Robots Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Soldering Robot Market By Type (6-Axis Robot, 5-Axis Robot, 4-Axis Robot, 3-Axis Robot), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Appliances Electronics, Automotive Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Underwater Robotics Market By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Vehicles), By Application (Commercial Exploration, Defense, Scientific Purposes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Robots Market By Product (Instruments and Accessories, Robotic Systems), By Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Pharmacy Applications), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cleaning Robotic Machine Market By Type (Floor Cleaning Robot, Pool Cleaning Robot, Window Cleaning Robot, Lawn Cleaning Robot), By Application (Home and Office), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

6 major types of industrial robots engineered to offer limitless possibilities

Visualize Autonomous Delivery Robots Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter