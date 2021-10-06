Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,656 in the last 365 days.

Caserta Announces Data Intelligence Summit to Guide Executives on Business Transformation Through Data

USA & UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caserta, a strategic professional services firm focused on data and analytics implementations, has announced the Data Intelligence Summit to be held on November 17th, 2021. The one-day conference will guide CIOs and other senior leadership in using data to transform their organizations.

“Harnessing the power of data and analytics has never been more critical to achieving business goals,” noted Caserta VP Marketing Remy Rosenbaum. “We are producing the Data Intelligence Summit to guide CIOs and other leaders on the technology, insights and latest trends shaping the future of data, analytics and business.”

The summit will focus on the critical role of data in business transformation. On the agenda are presentations and panels with leaders who will share how they modernized data ecosystems at their organizations. Content will tackle the role data plays in digital transformation, aligning data ecosystem modernization to business outcomes, and explore the architectural considerations of modernizing a data ecosystem. The summit will conclude with a fireside chat between Joe Caserta, CEO of Caserta and Tom Cahill, SVP of Banner Bank. The full agenda of the summit may be accessed at: https://caserta.com/data-intelligence-summit-2021/agenda/

Speakers are comprised of CIOs and other data and analytics executives from organizations including: State Street Financial, Banner Bank, Dodge & Cox, Capsule, Stryker Corporation, Gannet USA Today Network, Ameriprise Financial Services, and more.

Tickets to the event are available at https://caserta.com/data-intelligence-summit-2021/

About Caserta
Caserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data

Remy Rosenbaum
Caserta
email us here

You just read:

Caserta Announces Data Intelligence Summit to Guide Executives on Business Transformation Through Data

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.