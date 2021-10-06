Caserta Announces Data Intelligence Summit to Guide Executives on Business Transformation Through Data
EINPresswire.com/ -- Caserta, a strategic professional services firm focused on data and analytics implementations, has announced the Data Intelligence Summit to be held on November 17th, 2021. The one-day conference will guide CIOs and other senior leadership in using data to transform their organizations.
“Harnessing the power of data and analytics has never been more critical to achieving business goals,” noted Caserta VP Marketing Remy Rosenbaum. “We are producing the Data Intelligence Summit to guide CIOs and other leaders on the technology, insights and latest trends shaping the future of data, analytics and business.”
The summit will focus on the critical role of data in business transformation. On the agenda are presentations and panels with leaders who will share how they modernized data ecosystems at their organizations. Content will tackle the role data plays in digital transformation, aligning data ecosystem modernization to business outcomes, and explore the architectural considerations of modernizing a data ecosystem. The summit will conclude with a fireside chat between Joe Caserta, CEO of Caserta and Tom Cahill, SVP of Banner Bank. The full agenda of the summit may be accessed at: https://caserta.com/data-intelligence-summit-2021/agenda/
Speakers are comprised of CIOs and other data and analytics executives from organizations including: State Street Financial, Banner Bank, Dodge & Cox, Capsule, Stryker Corporation, Gannet USA Today Network, Ameriprise Financial Services, and more.
Tickets to the event are available at https://caserta.com/data-intelligence-summit-2021/
About Caserta
Caserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data
