IV Catheters Market size worth $ 14.58 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.57% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the IV catheter market. The Global IV Catheters Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ IV Catheters Market ” By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others), By Material(Silicones, Polyurethanes, PVC, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Others), By Product(14G, 16G, 17G, 18G, 20G, 22G, 24G), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global IV Catheters Market size was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% from 2021 to 2028.

Global IV Catheters Market Overview

The increasing importance of intravenous (IV) therapy is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the IV catheter market around the world. IV therapy is a critical component of different diseases treatment and is commonly used in both surgical and non-surgical patients. The increasing number of chronic disease cases in the world is another significant factor driving the growth of the global IV catheter market.

IV therapy is a critical component of different diseases treatment and is commonly used in both surgical and non-surgical patients. It consists of the administration of medicinal products through a needle or catheter and is generally prescribed for those who cannot effectively treat the condition with oral medicinal products or need rehydration. It is the fastest way to supply any kind of liquid or drug to the body, resulting in 100% bioavailability absorption. This practice also showed quantifiable benefits, particularly with regard to nutrition, for healthcare. IV Nutritional therapy has been delivered to increase energy, improve immune system strength, counter stress and anxiety, and ultimately act as a preventative aging measure, in which vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients are delivered directly to the bloodstream. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the IV catheter market. The prominence of aging causes the immune system of the body to deteriorate. This makes most people aged 60 and above susceptible to chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Due to this, it can be seen that the incidence of breast cancer and colorectal cancer is increasing with the rise in the number of older people.

Key Developments in IV Catheters Market

• B. Braun has acquired Nephtec. The Nephtec Company was a part of the private corporate group Centec in Maintal. The group has many years of experience in the development and implementation of complete process solutions in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the beverage, food, chemical and energy industries.

• Boston Scientific Corporation had introduced the CHAMPION-AF clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device within a broad population of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), including those who are at low-to-moderate risk of bleeding from the use of anticoagulation.

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD Medical, Boston Scientific., Smith Medical, and Terumo Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IV Catheters Market On the basis of End User, Material, Product, and Geography.

IV Catheters Market, By End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others

IV Catheters Market, By Material Silicones Polyurethanes PVC Polytetrafluoroethylene Others



IV Catheters Market by Product 14G 16G 17G 18G 20G 22G 24G



IV Catheters Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



