U.S. 69 Corridor Study to be discussed in Polk County

AMES, Iowa – October 4, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the findings of a traffic operations and safety study on the U.S. 69/ South Ankeny Boulevard corridor from 1st Street to Southwest Ordnance Road in Ankeny.. The U.S. 69 Corridor Study is evaluating existing intersections and future multimodal operations as well as safety and reliability. Focused, concept-level projects to specific areas along the corridor will be identified.

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public meeting: in person and an at your own pace virtual meeting. Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.

In-person public meeting:

Date/Time: October 14, 2021 between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Fire Station #1, Training Room, 120 NW Ash Dr., in Ankeny

Format: The in-person public meeting will be conducted utilizing an open house format. Iowa DOT staff and consultants will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by October 11.

At your own pace meeting:

Date/Time: Anytime between October 14 – October 25, 2021

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 69 Corridor Study Own Pace”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of proposed alternatives and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

Comments must be received by October 25, 2021 to be considered.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4389

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.