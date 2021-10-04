By 2026, Cell Culture Media Market Estimated to Reach USD 8.3 Billion, at 7.2% CAGR: Global Report by Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Cell Culture Media Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 4.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2026, at 7.2% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf and Others.

Global Cell Culture Media Market: Overview

Cell culture or cell culture media is the process of growing cells under controlled and regulated environments, generally outside their natural habitats. After the cells of the required nature are extracted, they are further processed under carefully factored conditions. While these conditions vary from cell to cell, they contain a substrate or a medium that often supplies the necessary nutrients that are required such as amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

Industry Major Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

HiMedia Laboratories

Sartorius AG

PromoCell GmbH

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

InvivoGen

CellGenix GmbH

SeraCare Life Sciences Incorporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmBH

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Cell Culture Media Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Cell Culture Media Market?

What are the top companies operative in Cell Culture Media Market?

What segments are covered in Cell Culture Media Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Cell Culture Media Market?

Market Dynamics

High occurrence of chronic ailments and the need to treat them will boost the market trends

The growth of the market over the forecast period is due to high cases of chronic diseases along with the necessity to treat these ailments. Moreover, a rise in awareness pertaining to stem cell culture will also propel the business scope over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Furthermore, huge spending on biotech research activities, product innovation, changing consumer base, and global marketplace will create new growth avenues for the industry over the forecast period. Apart from this, the escalating need for the production of vaccines & monoclonal antibodies will favourably influence the expansion of the cell culture media industry over the forecast timeline. However, the lack of skilled lab technicians & pharmacists in emerging countries will impede the expansion of the cell culture media during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, constant efforts to enhance the media quality for acquiring perfect outcomes will offer new growth avenues for the business over the forecast timeline. This, in turn, will reduce the impact of the hindrances on the business expansion during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Global Cell Culture Media Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 4.5 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 8.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.2% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, and Others Segments Covered Products, Applications, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Cell Culture Media Market: Growth Factors

The significant growth for the global cell culture media market can be contributed to the increasing number of infectious diseases coupled with increasing funding measures for cell culture to name a few. Additionally, the development of novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques and the increasing need for biopharmaceutical developments is expected to increase the footprint of the global cell culture media market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for vaccine production coupled with increasing advancements in proteomic gene expression is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global cell culture media market during the forecast period.

The global cell culture media market is expected to be driven by the rising number of cancer-related projects and enhanced approaches developed by genetic biology to name a few. Factors pertaining to increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mABs) coupled with increasing risks of pandemic and communicable diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global cell culture media market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of implementation and increasing complexities associated with the technology is expected to hamper the market for the global cell culture media market during the forecast period.

Global Cell Culture Media Market: Segmentation

The global cell culture media is segmented into product, application, end-user, and regions.

The global cell culture media market is divided into consumables & equipment on the basis of product. The segment pertaining to consumables is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to repeated purchase patterns observed among the users coupled with rising funding for cell-based research to name a few. The global cell culture media market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug screening & development, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine on the basis of application. The segment pertaining to biopharmaceutical production is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising commercial expansion of key pharmaceutical companies coupled with increasing regulatory policies to name a few.

Global Cell Culture Media Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising regulatory approvals by government agencies coupled with the rising incidence of cancer-related disorders in the region to name a few. Additionally, increasing academic and government support in cell-based research coupled with the rising amount of biopharmaceutical expenditure in terms of R&D is expected to increase the footprint of the cell culture media market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising number of key market players in the region coupled with the increased adoption of advanced technologies is expected to boost the growth of the cell culture media market during the forecast period. Factors pertaining to cytological investigation for proteomics, genomics, and drug & vaccine development is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the cell culture media market during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Cell Culture Media Market By Product (Consumables & Equipment), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Diagnostics, Drug Screening & Development, & Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, & Cell Banks), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-culture-media-market-by-reagent-type-albumin-189

This report segments the Cell Culture Media market as follows:

Global Cell Culture Media Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Consumables Sera, Media, & Reagents Vessels

Equipment Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Storage Equipment



Global Cell Culture Media Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Production Therapeutic Proteins Vaccine Production

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Global Cell Culture Media Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Cell Banks

