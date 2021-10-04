Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to reach to Generate $6,179.32 Million by 2023
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in novel urinary incontinence devices, surge in geriatric population suffering from urological disorders, and rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to boost the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market.
The global urinary incontinence device market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological disorders, and rise in shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products are some factors which drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies create a lucrative opportunity for market growth.
Covid-19 Scenario:
Outpatient clinics for female urinary incontinence, infertility and sexual medicine, benign prostatic hyperplasia, renal stone, benign scrotal conditions, and bladder stone were affected significantly.
In 2020, there was a considerable reduction in different types of outpatient tests and surgical treatments for female urinary incontinence, kidney stones, infertility, and bladder stones. These treatments had the greatest rates of cut-down services. In addition, many market players underwent a revenue drop in the urology platform.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence device market based on product, category, incontinence type, end user, and region.
Urinary incontinence has a major impact on the emotional, psychological, and social life; maximum number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence cannot perform regular activities confidently. This propels the development of effective solutions for the treatment of the same. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence per year. This also indicates that approximately 33 million of the U.S. residents have overactive bladder that represent symptoms of urgency and frequency.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global urinary incontinence device market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.
North America to retain largest market share by 2030
North America dominated the global urinary incontinence devices market in 2021, contributing about one-third share of the total revenue. This is attributed to the early adoption of novel urinary incontinence devices along with growing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among women in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its high population base, growing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced urinary incontinence management. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Leading players of the global urinary incontinence device market analyzed in the research include
Becton
Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)
Caldera Medical
Boston Scientific Corporation
ConvaTec Group plc.
Coloplast A/S
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)
Cook Group Inc. (Cook Medical Inc.)
Medtronic plc.
Laborie Medical (Cogentix Medical Inc.)
Teleflex Incorporated.
