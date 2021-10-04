FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DC Law Now Requires Riders to Lock Shared Electric Scooters to Bike Racks, Scooter Corrals, or Signposts After Use

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced that beginning October 1, 2021, District-permitted electric scooters will be required to lock to city infrastructure when parked throughout DC.

“Because of Mayor Bower’s commitment to multimodal transportation, our city is rich with diverse available options like our electric scooters and eBikes,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “By requiring these shared fleet vehicles be locked to certain infrastructure, and making more of that infrastructure available, we are keeping our sidewalks and public places open and free from obstruction for all to enjoy.”

While the ‘lock-to’ requirement already applies to District-permitted eBikes, the new legislation requires riders of District-permitted electric scooters to park and use the equipped lock to tether the vehicle to the following infrastructure:

Bike racks

In-street bicycle and scooter corrals

Parking signposts

Stop signs

DDOT has installed more than 800 bicycle racks so far this year and plans to install at least 1,000 additional bicycle racks on sidewalks and in-street parking corrals in 2022.

District-permitted electric scooters and eBikes should not be locked to the following:

Bus shelters

Private fences or gates

Trees

Capital Bikeshare docks

Garbage cans

Shared electric scooter companies permitted to operate in the District will provide locking instructions and guidelines through the app used to rent their vehicles. DDOT will work with these companies to ensure compliance with the new regulation. All District-permitted electric scooters are labeled with a toll-free number people can call to report scooters parked incorrectly.

For more information about micromobility in the District, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/micromobility-district.

