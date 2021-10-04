CENNZnet Now Offsets Carbon Emissions with CarbonClick

The network minted tokens representing real world sequestration of CO2

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, NZ, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer-oriented blockchain project CENNZnet has announced that CarbonClick’s key functionality is now fully integrated into its network. After the completion of a hackathon for this purpose, the environmental protection organization launched a product that allows users to buy and sequester carbon credits representing carbon emissions.

“CENNZnet is the most user-friendly and accessible network out there. Launching our product here has been seamless and we’re sure it will guarantee the best of user experiences for all the people who are looking to use CarbonClick to help save the environment.” – CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse.

CarbonClick has been able to represent over 1,454.111 tons of carbon based on actual carbon sequestration projects. These real carbon emissions that are sequestered from the atmosphere are verified using NFT technology and then divided into the platform’s native CO2 tokens. Users can then buy and sell CO2 tokens or take them out of the system by sending them to a Sequester Wallet. The team has shared further details on how these solutions work with the blockchain.

To support the initiative, the CENNZnet team minted 5,000 NZD worth of CO2 tokens which will be available to users on-chain. The project is now carbon negative after buying enough of these verifiable credits to offset its historical and predicted impact on the environment. You can monitor CENNZnet's carbon status real-time using the tracker site: https://carbon.centrality.ai/

“Making carbon offsetting something easy and accessible for users and developers who build on our network is something we’re very excited about. The work CarbonClick is doing is a great leap forward in terms of environmental protection and something that aligns with our overall vision of supporting Dapps with a purpose.” – CENNZnet CEO Nicole Upchurch.

Decentralized applications built on the CENNZnet will also be able to access the network’s on-chain carbon credits. This will allow them and their users to easily participate in carbon offsetting, making CENNZnet a leader in combating climate change.

About CarbonClick

CarbonClick empowers businesses and their customers to tackle climate change, by making carbon offsets simple, trustworthy and cost effective. Our solution can be integrated into businesses with minimal effort, at a fraction of the time and cost otherwise possible.

About CENNZnet

CENNZnet is a public blockchain and Decentralised Application platform that puts great user experience first and is part of the Centrality ecosystem. It supplies startups with the tools and resources that they will need to build a blockchain DApp including wallet, identity, exchange, messaging.







Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com











