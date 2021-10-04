CEO Magazine Profiles Author, Filmmaker and Authenticity Expert Vern Oakley
In “The Art of Business Storytelling,” Oakley reveals how CEOs can drive effective communication by sharing authenticity, candor and compassion on camera.
I’ve always loved the observation that ‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’... because if its employees aren’t going to support the strategy of the company, you can’t really execute it.”CHATHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a wide-ranging profile that’s just been published, The CEO Magazine asks some pertinent and timely questions: Can CEOs be both business leaders and great storytellers? And what are the secrets for CEOs looking to be truly authentic on camera?
— Vern Oakley
You can find the answers in “The Art of Business Storytelling,” a profile of author, filmmaker and authenticity expert Vern Oakley, appearing in the publication’s debut digital edition. The CEO Magazine is an omnibus business publication for C-Suite executives that provides inspiration and insight to help these leaders get ahead and stay ahead. To read the article, go here [https://www.theceomagazine.com/executive-interviews/media-publishing/vern-oakley/].
The article is a follow up to Oakley’s recent bylined viewpoint, “Get real! Tribe and the power of authentic communication,” which appeared on the publication’s web site in August. In that article, Oakley provided its online readers with helpful tips on achieving genuine authenticity while appearing on camera.
In this new profile, Oakley recounts the career path that led him to his role as one of corporate America’s most trusted filmmakers and creative directors, including his study at The Actors Studio and his experience collaborating with the iconic artist Andy Warhol. His Chatham, New Jersey company, Tribe Pictures (www.tribepictures.com), is a leading producer of videos for global companies, educational and cultural institutions, NGOs and others, and its work has been honored at film festivals and competitions around the world.
Oakley’s collective experiences and insights, gleaned over three decades of working with the top leaders in their respective fields, was distilled into his best-selling book, “Leadership in Focus: Bringing Out Your Best On Camera.”
The article shares one of Oakley’s core beliefs about the importance of a company’s culture, and how it can provide a framework for how its leaders communicate: “I’ve always loved the observation that ‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast,’” Oakley’s quoted as saying. “I’ve found that to be true in most companies, because if its employees aren’t going to support the strategy of the company, you can’t really execute it.”
Oakley is revealed in the article as a storyteller whose training and empathy allow him to peer into the heart and soul of his subjects, helping them in turn come across as approachable, trustworthy, passionate and committed. The keys to this, he says, lie in the nuances of how they deliver their message: “It has to be real; it has to be authentic. It has to be human. It has to be entertaining,” he advises.
Oakley sees The CEO Magazine profile as further confirmation of the tenets he’s always believed in, and which have guided his professional life: “We set out at Tribe to help humanize the most successful companies in the world, and to a great extent we’ve been succeeding at it for over thirty years,” he observes. “That success, and the impact we’ve had on the many clients we’ve worked with, is what drove me to write ‘Leadership in Focus.’ I knew its lessons would benefit leaders of all shapes and sizes, in all manner of settings and all kinds of circumstances. It’s become an ethos of which all of us at Tribe are extremely proud.”
To learn more about Oakley and his unique approach to helping CEOs become stronger communicators and leaders, or to order copies of “Leadership in Focus,” visit his website at www.vernoakley.com.
