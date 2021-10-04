LBX Token Looks to Answer: What Is the Environment Worth?
LBX Token was created to establish a positive incentive to clean up the land and create a market value of what environment cleanup is worth.FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Token, an ERC-20 utility-based token launched off the Ethereum framework, is establishing a market that directly places a marketable value on real environmental improvement. LBX Tokens utilize blockchain that soon will soon be listed on an crypto exchange and is flipping the narrative on how blockchain and cryptocurrencies are mined. Instead of highly energy-intensive, complex algorithms to mine crypto, LBX utilizes environmental improvement through the remediation and physical environmental cleanup of impacted lands from the fossil fuel industry as its method of mining. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, which consume massive amounts of energy in their computations required to mine, LBX instead uses the energy of the people to reclaim the earth, plant trees and restore lands once impacted by fossil fuels.
How does the LBX program work to create this established market? Its relatively simple. LBX operates in a very similar structure to Bitcoin. There is initially 20 million tokens outstanding and similar to bitcoin there is a finite amount of LBX that will ever be issued (80 million in total). The only way new LBX Tokens will ever be issued is through its token issuance process, which is based on successfully achieving approved, audited and verified environmental cleanup of operating or shut down / abandon properties that were impacted by the fossil fuel industry.
Once LBX Tokens are issued due to the work being complete, they will be available to be traded on the exchange(s) that we select to commence trading. Beyond the initial 20 million tokens available to be traded, the liquidity and market value will be expanded by the new tokens being issued through the token issuance process. Like Bitcoin, we believe the easier more economical “mining”, or in the case of LBX Tokens, the easier environmental cleanup projects, will be completed first. As the program progresses over time, harder projects will then be completed reducing the speed of new issuances which should result in the market value increasing to incentivize such work to be completed in the future and basic supply demand of token availability.
The momentum is building and the LBX application process will be kicking off shortly, which will soon be followed by LBX selecting its initial exchange to list its tokens. Ultimately, we will soon find out what the environment is truly worth to the world once LBX tokens begin trading in the open market.
About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and free trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new, sustainable, well-paying jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is properly completed. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for the restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit lbxtoken.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
