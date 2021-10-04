APO Group heralds the return to Africa of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to learn that UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2021 – (https://bit.ly/3BaxvWG) will be hosted by South Africa from 24-31 October.

APO Group is a proud African member of UNESCO’s Global Alliance for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (GAPMIL) after joining the coalition (https://bit.ly/3FcxnZf) in October 2020.

The Global MIL Week invites GAPMIL members and other stakeholders to join together in a series of events and initiatives designed to promote better media and information competencies for people all over the world.

This year marks 10 years since the first Global MIL Week was held in Fez, Morocco, and APO Group recognizes that the need for educating African citizens in media information literacy has never been greater.

The last decade has seen an exponential rise in disinformation and political polarisation due to the influence of digital platforms and uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current ecosystem of complex and sometimes contradictory messages and meanings, it has never been more important to keep the public well-informed. Each individual needs to be equipped with media and information literacy competencies to understand the stakes, and to contribute to and benefit from information and communication opportunities.

Under the theme Media and Information Literacy for the Public Good, this year’s Global MIL Week will include the traditional feature events, such as the Feature Conference and Youth Agenda Forum, which will take place online and gather policy makers, experts, practitioners, researchers, international organizations, NGOs, and private sector organizations from around the globe.

As well as being a member of GAPMIL, APO Group is also part of the UNESCO-led Global Education Coalition (https://bit.ly/3Dallhm) - a programme launched to provide distance learning solutions for more than a billion children affected by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Media and information literacy is a crucial part of every society, but in Africa it is especially important,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “As an active member of UNESCO’s GAPMIL coalition, we celebrate the return of the Global MIL Week initiative to Africa, and look forward to some fantastic events throughout the programme.”

All stakeholders are invited to organize online and offline local events/actions to observe the Week worldwide. Registered events will be showcased on the Global MIL Week website.

Register your local events here: https://bit.ly/3ivpFj3.

Register for the feature events here: https://bit.ly/2YbPL3q.

