South Sudan's Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Foreign Minister Meet Ambassador of Qatar

HE Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan Tut Gatluak, and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for South Sudan Mayiik Ayii Deng, met during their visit to Khartoum with HE the State of Qatar's non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.