Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,532 in the last 365 days.

South Sudan's Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Foreign Minister Meet Ambassador of Qatar

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

HE Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan Tut Gatluak, and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for South Sudan Mayiik Ayii Deng, met during their visit to Khartoum with HE the State of Qatar's non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

You just read:

South Sudan's Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Foreign Minister Meet Ambassador of Qatar

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.