Dental Implants Market Growth To Be At Rate Of 10% With Rising Prevalence Of Dental Caries

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increases the demand for dental implants. Dental caries are a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay. Dental implant industry statistics suggest that dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand in the global dental implants and prosthetics market is to replace lost teeth, which stimulates market growth.

According to the dental implants market analysis, the market size is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2020 to $4.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.60 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players covered in the global dental implants industry are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, Camlog Biotechnologies AG, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., DIO Corporation, Merz Dental GmbH, A.B. Dental Devices Ltd., ADIN Dental Implants Systems, Biotech Dental, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., DENTIUM Co.Ltd., T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Anthogyr SAS, DENTIS.

TBRC’s global dental implants market is segmented by product into tapered implants, parallel walled implants, by material into titanium, zirconium, by end-use into hospitals, dental clinics.

