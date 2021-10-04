(Video) Iran: Following the Swiss Court's Decision, the Global Community Must Continue to Challenge Tehran's Impunity
The Iranian opposition leader praised the judgment as a "historic turning point" and a "necessary step in countering the clerical regime's unbridled terrorism"
Dr. Rajavi was the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) representative in Switzerland. The criminals were quickly arrested, but not before fleeing back to Iran. The arrest warrants for the agents and their handler have never been carried out by any willing authority.
After the public prosecutor for the Swiss canton of Vaud announced the investigation would be closed soon, counsel for the Iranian opposition contended in court that Dr. Rajavi's murder was part of a much greater crime that may be punished as genocide at the International Criminal Court.
Two years after the slaughter of political prisoners in the summer of 1988, he was assassinated.
Dr. Rajavi was assassinated in accordance with the same fatwa that accompanied the 1988 massacre, in which then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini proclaimed that all members and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) were guilty of "enmity against God" and should be hence executed.
Dr. Rajavi's death can be linked to a series of other assassinations that occurred around the same time, all of which symbolize the regime's attempt to eliminate the organized Iranian Resistance Movement.
The religious content of Khomeini's fatwa has been interpreted by some legal scholars as evidence for a charge of genocide against any and all high-level participants in the 1988 massacre or subsequent assassinations.
Some of these analyses were delivered in August at an Iranian Resistance conference held around the time of Ebrahim Raisi's inauguration as the regime's president.
Raisi was one of four members of the Tehran "death commission" who oversaw the massacre, and his election to the presidency has sparked renewed calls for an international probe that questions Tehran's impunity and leads charges.
Participants at the August conference also stressed that, in the wake of a UN Security Council resolution, such prosecutions might take place at the International Criminal Court or in any Western federal court, based on the principle of universal jurisdiction.
The possibility of such action being conducted independently within one federal jurisdiction was bolstered earlier this month when criminal charges against former Iranian jail director Hamid Noury were filed.
Following Noury's arrest in 2019, Swedish authorities opened the case, which was supported by reference to universal jurisdiction.
The current regime's treatment of participants in the 1988 massacre has made it plain that no such accountability would be forthcoming.
The nomination of Raisi as president is the strongest example of this yet.
The participation of a European delegation at Raisi's inauguration, in the aftermath of popular calls for him to be ostracised, delegitimized, and eventually punished for genocide, reinforced that display of impunity on the international stage.
Following the inauguration, the Iranian Resistance issued a statement warning against Western political and legal initiatives that could have bolstered Tehran's impunity.
The conclusion of the Swiss case against Dr. Rajavi's assailants would have been an excellent example.
However, the Swiss court's judgment on September 23 was a step in the right direction.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition leader, praised the judgment as a "historic turning point" and a "necessary step in countering the clerical regime's unbridled terrorism."
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi reminded the international community of recent incidents that demonstrate the regime's continued dedication to oppression and terror. “Terrorism and repression are inherent and indispensable to the ruling religious tyranny.”
