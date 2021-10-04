(Video) Iran: Following the Swiss Court's Decision, the Global Community Must Continue to Challenge Tehran's Impunity

(PMOI/MEK Iran)&(NCRI): The court refers to the plaintiff’s reasoning that Rajavi was assassinated in 1990 following the massacre of 30,000 prisoners in 1988, which should be, according to his reasoning, legally qualified as genocide & a crime against humanity&genocide.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The assassination of Dr. Rajavi was carried out by a 13-member commando team sent from Tehran on the direct order of then Intelligence Minister Ali Fallahian, against whom a Swiss court issued an international arrest warrant in 2006.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, described what she said was a welcome decision as an “essential and effective step to combat terrorism and to safeguard the security of European countries.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): According to the court, contrary to the opinion of the federal prosecution, “for crimes with a historical dimension, such as genocide and crimes against humanity,” the imprescriptibility could be maintained.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): 13 Iranians who were involved in the assassination of Dr. Kazem Rajavi in Switzerland in 1999 have been named by the U.S. State Department. They now face visa restrictions preventing them from entering the U.S.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mr. Rajavi was killed on the spot. The perpetrators left Swiss soil in the hours following the crime and have since been the subject of international arrest warrants issued by the Swiss authorities, warrants which have today been lifted. “

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Vaux has also demonstrated that the elimination of Iranian opponents was being carried out in several European countries.