Delilah Home Partners with Operation Warm to Provide Support for Kids
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delilah Home is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has pledged 10% of all profits through to December 31st to support children in need. The home and bath textile company have partnered with Operation Warm to support its efforts across the North American continent.
Operation Warm has gifted 4 million coats, more than 30,000 pairs of shoes and served well over 1,300 communities in its 22 years of service. Its mission is to provide emotional warmth, confidence, and hope to underserved children through partnerships with community organizations, corporations, and individuals. The nonprofit does this by manufacturing brand-new coats and shoes with high-quality materials, giving children a catalyst for community connection and a brighter future.
“Delilah Home is excited about partnering with Operation Warm, particularly given the impending fall and winter seasons,” said Michael Twer, CEO and Founder of Delilah Home. “Sustainability, Impact, and Community are the three fundamental pillars driving our efforts to give back to the community we serve. Having served with Mecklenburg South Rotary Club for the last two years, I have witnessed the power of Operation Warm with elementary children in the Charlotte area firsthand.”
The tagline of ‘more than a coat’ encapsulates the mission of Operation Warm. Children need both physical and emotional warmth, and coats act as the bridge between the partners of the nonprofit and families in need of critical resources through a holistic approach. Shoes are the next step in the journey for the children supported by the Operation Warmth projects.
“We are proud to partner with Delilah Home and their generous commitment to making an impact on their community,” said Grace Sica, Operation Warm Executive Director. "Their generous support will enable us to provide coats and shoes for many children, in North Carolina and beyond.”
Delilah Home is the organic home textile company known for its plush range of bed linen, kitchen, beach, and bath towels. The advantage of their range, made up of 100% organic cotton or hemp, is that nothing contains any allergenic, carcinogenic, or toxic chemicals.
Organic towels and bedsheets are both safer and softer, having a luxurious feel. Super absorbent towels and plush sheets offer comfort, especially to those with allergies, skin sensitivity, and respiratory problems. Delilah Home is 100% vegan certified, and their towels meet the strict Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) for luxurious pile and absorbency. Additional accolades include numerous GOTS awards for both the hemp and cotton bed linen, Good Housekeeping’s 2021 “Best Bedding” award, and was awarded the Wall Street Journal’s recommendation in the “Worth the Splurge” section for the 100% organic bed sheets.
Besides this recent partnership with Operation Warm, Delilah Home was built on the principle of being a good steward in the community and nationally. It partners with several charities to meet these goals, supporting health, kids, the planet, pets, and includes Rotary International. 10% of all profits are donated, of which 1% is exclusively for efforts concerning the planet. Delila Home CEO, Michael Twer, is also the Chairman of the Organic Trade Association Fiber Council. The company only partners with fair-trade factories and supports its workers by paying above the national and local minimum wages.
About Delilah Home (www.DelilahHome.com):
Delilah Home was founded in Charlotte, NC, in 2019 and aims to bring the highest quality organic and sustainable home textiles to homes across North America. The company is named after the owner’s scared puppy, Delilah, that survived a life-threatening ordeal in the Carolina mountains in 2018. For 62 days, the puppy lived off the land as she weathered the extreme cold and blustery winds. Throughout her ordeal, an entire community rallied together for her safe return. The fundamental pillars of Delilah Homes – sustainability, impact, community, are built on and reflect her story.
About Operation Warm:
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources needed for them to thrive. Brand new coats and shoes offer the bridge for families in need to access everything else needed, from flu shots to books. Wish List sponsorship allows donors to help anything from one child to organizations like homeless shelters, foster care agencies, or people in urgent situations. You too can make a lasting impact on the lives of children: visit www.operationwarm.org
Michael Twer
Michael Twer
Delilah Home
