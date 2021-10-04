Smart Mining Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.3% to Reach $23,465.8 Million in 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Mining Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart mining technologies include integration of hardware and software to improve the mining productivities and reduce the operational time and costs. Mining companies emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. These software & solutions are integrated with the equipment, personnel, and operations to obtain enhanced safety and higher material extraction from the mining operations. These technologies find applications in both underground and surface (open pit & open cast) mining operations.The global smart mining market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The surface mining operations mainly benefit by utilizing the autonomous robotic fleet used for loading, hauling & dumping (LHD) operations. In addition, increased awareness regarding harsh influences of mining atmospheres caused by UV radiations, noise, dust, chemical hazards, poisonous gases, and others on the mine workers drives the dependency on robotic equipment. The robotic equipment allows remotely controlled operations, which eliminate the exposure of these polluted environment on workers. This acts as one of the major driving factors for the global smart mining market growth.Key Market PlayersABB Ltd.Caterpillar Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Hexagon ABHitachi Ltd.Komatsu Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbHRockwell Automation Inc.Sandvik AGTrimble Inc.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeUnderground MiningSurface Mining (Open Pit or Open Cast Mining)By CategoryAutomated EquipmentExcavatorRobotic TruckDriller & BreakerLoad Haul DumpOther Automated EquipmentComponentHardwareSensorsRFID tagsIntelligent systemsOthersSoftwareData & Operation Management SoftwareSafety & Security SystemsConnectivity SolutionsAnalytics SolutionsRemote Management & Logistics SolutionsAsset Management SolutionsServicesSupport & Maintenance (Engineering Service)System Integration (Deployment Service)Consulting ServicesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA