Smart Mining Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.3% to Reach $23,465.8 Million in 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart mining technologies include integration of hardware and software to improve the mining productivities and reduce the operational time and costs. Mining companies emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. These software & solutions are integrated with the equipment, personnel, and operations to obtain enhanced safety and higher material extraction from the mining operations. These technologies find applications in both underground and surface (open pit & open cast) mining operations.

The global smart mining market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The surface mining operations mainly benefit by utilizing the autonomous robotic fleet used for loading, hauling & dumping (LHD) operations. In addition, increased awareness regarding harsh influences of mining atmospheres caused by UV radiations, noise, dust, chemical hazards, poisonous gases, and others on the mine workers drives the dependency on robotic equipment. The robotic equipment allows remotely controlled operations, which eliminate the exposure of these polluted environment on workers. This acts as one of the major driving factors for the global smart mining market growth.

Key Market Players

ABB Ltd.
Caterpillar Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hexagon AB
Hitachi Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Sandvik AG
Trimble Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Underground Mining
Surface Mining (Open Pit or Open Cast Mining)

By Category

Automated Equipment

Excavator
Robotic Truck
Driller & Breaker
Load Haul Dump
Other Automated Equipment

Component

Hardware

Sensors
RFID tags
Intelligent systems
Others

Software

Data & Operation Management Software
Safety & Security Systems
Connectivity Solutions
Analytics Solutions
Remote Management & Logistics Solutions
Asset Management Solutions

Services

Support & Maintenance (Engineering Service)
System Integration (Deployment Service)

Consulting Services

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

