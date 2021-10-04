Europe Awnings Market Anticipated to Reach $2,529.3 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
The growth of Europe awnings market depends on the construction industry in Europe.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commonly observed types of awnings are fixed, and retractable. Among these, the retractable segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from residential spaces. The market is analyzed with respect to different products provided, such as patio, window freestanding, and others. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, and commercial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the growth of the Europe awning market.
The Europe awnings market size was valued at $2,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,529.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.
In 2019, based on country, the Germany dominated the Europe awnings market, in terms of revenue, accounting for largest share of the Europe awnings industry, followed by France and others. Moreover, the market in East Europe is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as Bulgaria, Poland, and others. In addition, increase in spending on home remodeling propels the demand for various types of awnings.
Top 10 Leading Players
Weinor
Commercial Awnings Limited
Shades-awnings
Gibus
Markilux Gmbh
Marquises
MHZ Hachtel Gmbh & Co. KG
Mitjavila
Varisol
Warema Renkhoff SE
Key Market Segments
By Type
Fixed
Retractable
By Product
Patio
Window
Freestanding
Others
By End-user
Residential
Non-Residential
By Country
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
