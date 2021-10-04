Europe Awnings Market Anticipated to Reach $2,529.3 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The growth of Europe awnings market depends on the construction industry in Europe.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commonly observed types of awnings are fixed, and retractable. Among these, the retractable segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from residential spaces. The market is analyzed with respect to different products provided, such as patio, window freestanding, and others. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, and commercial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the growth of the Europe awning market.

The Europe awnings market size was valued at $2,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,529.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11478

In 2019, based on country, the Germany dominated the Europe awnings market, in terms of revenue, accounting for largest share of the Europe awnings industry, followed by France and others. Moreover, the market in East Europe is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as Bulgaria, Poland, and others. In addition, increase in spending on home remodeling propels the demand for various types of awnings.

Top 10 Leading Players

Weinor
Commercial Awnings Limited
Shades-awnings
Gibus
Markilux Gmbh
Marquises
MHZ Hachtel Gmbh & Co. KG
Mitjavila
Varisol
Warema Renkhoff SE

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11478

Key Market Segments

By Type

Fixed
Retractable

By Product

Patio
Window
Freestanding
Others

By End-user

Residential
Non-Residential

By Country

Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11478

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Europe Awnings Market Anticipated to Reach $2,529.3 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Pallets Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% to Reach $110,565.7 Million in 2027
APAC Chillers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% to Reach $7,426.0 Million by 2027
Interactive Display Market is Projected to Reach $29.19 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.80%
View All Stories From This Author