Minalco joins BuyChemJapan

Minalco Co., Ltd. has started product promotion on "BuyChem Japan", a B2B online marketplace specializing in Japanese chemicals.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Coporation (President: Masa Oguchi) is pleased to announce that Minalco Co., Ltd (President: Soichi Yagyu) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working its chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”.
Minalco was founded in 1917. Starting with the first domestic production of aluminum powder in Japan, they now hold the proud position of being the only company in the world who hold the advanced technology, knowledge and experience to use atomization in the processing of highly reactive metals such as aluminium into powder. Under this new agreement, chemical buyers around the world can connect with Minalco and its products through the BuyChemJapan Corporation-operated BuyChemJapan marketplace.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers. Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and is now online; you can register for free now at buychemjapan.com
