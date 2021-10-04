Introducing Joshua Chon: Taking Student Leadership and Social Impact to the Next Level

Chon is the founder of the Human Rights Watch and Nothing But Nets organization clubs at Dublin High School.

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world fraught with news about the ongoing global pandemic and racial injustices in the United States, there is a bright beacon of inspiration and light – Joshua Chon Joshua Chon is an 18-year-old senior student at Dublin High School in sunny California. At his core, Chon has an admirable, driven passion and desire to alleviate the struggles that the less fortunate experience – addressing these challenges and injustices through various leadership activities of two chapter organization clubs he has founded, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Nothing But Nets (NBN).“During a time when tensions were high regarding racial injustices within the US, I wanted to be able to properly inform students about the issues within our communities, but also create a place for us to discuss our own experiences and opinions,” says Chon. “We also wanted to spotlight social issues that were not popular among mainstream news channels, ranging from healthcare rights, the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG), and to the morals of technological advances, such as genetic engineering. By founding the Human Rights Watch club, alongside a group of fellow students, this was now possible.”Through his dedicated work to both the HRW and NBN chapter organizations, Chon has led and educated students in discussions and actions for a variety of initiatives, including but not limited to:• Saudi Arabia human rights violations; contacting G20 leaders to hold Saudi hosts accountable• Human rights issues stemming from the pandemic, MMIWG, Asian hate crimes, human rights in the digital age, and others• Organized a clothing drive for Partners & Advocates for Remarkable Children & Adults), collecting 1,026 articles of clothing and 41 pairs of shoes• Hosted a fundraiser through Charity Miles, raising $1600 for NBN, a UN foundation that raises awareness, funds, and voices to fight malaria in Sub-Saharan AfricaThough Chon is working tirelessly to bring change to these rights issues, he is also utilizing his knowledge in bioengineering and data science, alongside his drive to make social impact, to be involved in projects and studies which can further help his local community – including HealthMap project and tutoring children all over the globe.“It has always been my goal to be involved in as many activities as possible that can further have significance on the people around me,” Chon states. “I want to take advantage of the privileged position I am in and use it to help those in need.”For more information about Joshua Chon, please visit www.joshuachon.com About Joshua ChonJoshua Chon is a current student at Dublin High School in Dublin, California. Since he was a Junior at the school, Chon has been working to inspire his peers in making an impact in their communities by taking action for social causes and discussing rights issues not actively seen in the media.