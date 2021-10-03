New UK Expat Buy-to-Let Investors to Profit from the City Centre

London is in the midst of a rental recovery. However, price growth for flats in the capital is down by 0.5% - so London could present one of the best opportunities for UK expats looking to invest.

The North West is home to two of the most popular rental cities – Manchester and Liverpool – where price growth for flats is up by only 3.4%.

In Wales, price growth for flats is only up by 0.9%, which presents an excellent opportunity for UK expats looking to invest – with Wales highlighted as a serious growth market in the near future.