Real Estate Weekend Miami Announced for December 10th to 12th in Miami

We look forward to welcoming many Real Estate Professionals to Miami! The Real Estate market is exploding nationwide, it is important to gather like minded people to discuss the future of the market.” — Kyle Hiersche - Founder of Real Estate LIVE Events

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events announces a new conference for Real Estate professionals looking to get back into business in Miami from December 10th to 12th 2021. The event welcomes over 500 REALTORS, Mortgage Loan Originators, Lenders, and Investors in Miami for a Weekend of Panels, Events, Networking and a VIP Yacht Cruise around Miami & Miami Beach.

Starting off the event weekend Friday 12/10/21 at American Social Bar & Kitchen the welcome event will feature free drinks from sponsors as well as a chance to network with hundreds of other real estate professionals. Saturday December 11th the main panels take place in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. Set to feature panels on Non QM Lending, Crypto & Real Estate, BRRRR, Short Term Rentals, Multi Family & Developments, Affordable & Sustainable Housing and a special Keynote Speaker to be announced. After the panels the official mixer after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors.

For VIP guests, Sunday December 12th at 10AM the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht will onboard directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami conference area. The VIP cruise will feature Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay with sights of Miami, Miami Beach, and Key Biscayne. The cruise will disembark at 2PM at Bayside Marketplace, a Miami landmark mall featuring Bars, Restaurants, Shopping, Live Music and more on the waters of Biscayne Bay. Guests will cap off the evening at Landshark Bar and Grill on the water to wind down and watch some Sunday sports.

Panel topics at the event include:

Non QM Lending - The Future of Mortgages

Crypto & Real Estate - Turning the Blockchain on Real Property

BRRRR - Strategies for BRRRR Investors

Short Term Rentals vs SFH - The Battle for the Single Family Home

Multi Family & Developments - Taking Real Estate Investing to the Next Level

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

To Sponsor Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 visit our sponsor page at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/sponsor-event/

About Real Estate LIVE Events

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company focused on producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals for free entry and supported by sponsors. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events

VIP Yacht Cruise for REALTORS & Mortgage Professionals in Miami During Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021