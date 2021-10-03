(Video) Iran: Regime’s Power Consolidation Foretells Further Abroad and Domestic Maling Activities
Rajavi: We urge the United States, the European Union, and its member states to refer the dossier of human rights violations in Iran to the UN Security Council.
His administration's entire make-up demonstrates a dedication to confrontational foreign policy tactics, as well as explicit support for some of Tehran's most heinous hostile acts during the previous 42 years.
Since then, the Iranian Resistance has continued to mobilize the international world in this regard, conducting rallies in a number of places, most recently last week in response to Raisi's speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said in a speech delivered remotely to a conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday,
"We urge the United States, the European Union, and its member states to refer the dossier of human rights violations in Iran to the UN Security Council."
Such a step would allow the UN to arrange for the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Raisi, and other regime leaders to face international charges for crimes against humanity and genocide committed over four decades.”
The remarks that accompanied them focused on the potential core subject of such an investigation by giving facts of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran, in which Raisi played a key part as one of four officials on the Tehran "death commission."
Anyone who professed sympathy for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) was subjected to thorough interrogation in the Evin and Gohardasht prisons and was sentenced to death.
Many Iranians emphasized Raisi's similarly leading role in the crackdown on a nationwide uprising in November 2019, which resulted in the shooting deaths of 1,500 peaceful protesters and the systematic torture of countless others, which sparked most of the protests against his presidential candidacy.
That crackdown reinforced the legacy of the 1988 tragedy, demonstrating that Tehran remained dedicated to the brutal suppression of opposition and that such techniques would only become more entrenched after Raisi transitioned from the judiciary to the executive branch.
Western countries should have been acutely aware of the dangers posed by Raisi's "selection," and their Iran policies should have taken a more forceful tone. Instead, the European Union sent a delegation to Raisi's inauguration on August 5, giving him international legitimacy that the Iranian people had denied him at home.
This gave Iranian authorities a fresh sense of impunity, particularly in concerns of human rights, which may have encouraged Raisi's decision to choose advisors who represent "dictatorship and terrorism."
Several officials in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are among those named, including several who have played key roles in the spread of the regime's terrorist proxies and malign foreign aims.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, at least one member of Raisi's administration, is wanted by Interpol for his role in a deadly attack in Buenos Aires in 1994.
Mohsen Rezaei, Raisi's Vice President for Economic Affairs, has also been linked to the bombing, as well as other occurrences such as the 1997 assassination of expatriate dissidents at Berlin's Mykonos restaurant.
The only realistic solution to any of the present challenges arising from Iran's religious fascism is a government change.
The international world should take note that a rise in human rights violations will almost certainly be accompanied by an increase in terrorist activity, foreign belligerence, and all the other nefarious actions.
Letter of Nobel Laureates to the United Nations Secretary General