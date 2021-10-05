Statesville NC's Stepping Stone Medical continues online learning
Statesville NC's Stepping Stone Medical continued online learningSTATESVILLE, NC, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online learning continues to prove popular among students of Statesville, NC-based Stepping Stone Medical.
Following 18 months of unprecedented change in how many of us live, study, and work, online provisions are now a vital aspect of day-to-day life across the board. Accordingly, healthcare training school Stepping Stone Medical, which is based in Statesville, NC, continues to cater to such changes, providing its students with the option to complete their courses online.
"Can't make it into class for any reason? Prefer studying in the comfort of your own home? If you answered yes to either of these questions, we have you covered," says a member of the Stepping Stone Medical team, speaking from the school's campus in Statesville, NC.
Based in the popular Iredell County city of Statesville in North Carolina, the school is proud to be the area's leading provider of training courses for aspiring medical assistants, phlebotomy technicians, and more. Students may also enroll in training for medical billing and insurance coding and IV therapy positions. Elsewhere, further classes are available for various other administrative roles and basic life support training.
As demand for all courses keeps growing, the training school continues to make available a variety of provisions for online learning. Online learning is now routinely offered by the school and its team in parallel with more traditional classes at their training center in Statesville, NC.
"Head over to our website to find a course that fits your schedule, whether online or in-person," suggests a representative. "Registration is now open for a range of classes," they go on, "including phlebotomy technician and medical billing and insurance coding studies."
All of Stepping Stone Medical's courses are nationally certified in all 50 states. The school also provides a number of affordable payment plan options, whether students prefer to learn from the comfort of their own homes or on-site at the school's campus in Statesville.
Stepping Stone Medical opens medical billing and insurance coding course registration
Stepping Stone Medical Statesville NC recently opened registration for its next group of students wishing to study healthcare-focused billing and insurance coding. The call for medical billers and coders continues to increase in line with the nation's ever-aging population, according to the school.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reportedly recently projected around a 10 percent rise in jobs in this sector by the end of the decade. "That's well ahead of the average anticipated growth across all other occupations," adds a representative for the Statesville, NC-based training center.
The school is also now taking registrations for its next phlebotomy technician course. "Are you ready to jump-start your career in phlebotomy?" asks a member of the team. "With all of our phlebotomy technician courses, additional life support training through the American Heart Association is also included," they add.
Stepping Stone Medical's next phlebotomy technician course commences on September 18, 2021.
