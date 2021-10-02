Catapult Adventure Park Group Announces Lakewood, Washington Location

LAKEWOOD, WA, USA, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult Adventure Park Group announced the planned opening of the third Catapult Adventure Park in Washington state. This adventure park - a next generation adventure park - will open in Q1 2022 in Lakewood, WA. The park will be located in the Lakewood Towne Center. Catapult Lakewood will have over 30 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group. The adventure park is one of the largest in the USA with over 45,000 square feet of fun!

“We are very excited to announce the third Catapult location in Washington. There are many more Catapults in the pipeline and we will announce more of the locations soon. We expect this Puyallup Catapult to add over 35 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Lakewood, WA” – Allan Jones – President of Catapult Adventure Park Group.

Catapult Adventure Park is thrilled to be coming to Lakewood, WA to provide a highly differentiated experience. This next generation park will include a variety of activities such as Ropes Course, Giant Airbag, Giant Tube Slide, Four Giant Slides, Dodgeball, Parkour, Wipe-Out, Interactive Game, Kid Zone with Huge Ball Pit, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, as well as Main Court.

Catapult Adventure Park Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://catapultadventurepark.com for more information.