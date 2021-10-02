Submit Release
UNSMIL Statement on the conclusion of the HoR-HCS Consultative Meeting in Rabat, Morocco

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) took part in the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High State Council delegations, on 30 September-October 1st, in Rabat, Morocco, on the legal framework for 24 December elections.

UNSMIL commends the two delegations for the positive atmosphere of the meeting and seconds their “call on the international community to support the electoral process in Libya based on agreed laws and on the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and to guarantee the respect of electoral results through the provision of international observers”.

UNSMIL reiterates its gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting this meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

