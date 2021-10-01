Governor Walz, Minnesota Vikings Announce Giveaway, Home Game COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on October 3 and 10

Minnesotans 18+ who get vaccinated at the clinics will be entered into drawing for a chance to win Vikings-Bears tickets. First 50 Minnesotans vaccinated each day will receive player-autographed mini-helmets.

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Vikings announced two new vaccination clinics and on-site reward giveaways at the upcoming Vikings home games on October 3 and 10. In addition to first and second doses, boosters will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans.

As part of the Skol Up Your Sleeves Giveaway, Minnesotans 18 years of age and older who get vaccinated at the clinics will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win tickets to the Vikings-Bears game on January 9. Two winners will be drawn from all eligible entrants at the October 3 and 10 pop-up clinics and will each receive a pair of tickets to the Polaris Club for the home game. Official rules available at: https://mn.gov/covid19/skolupyoursleeves

The first 50 Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at each pop-up clinic outside U.S. Bank Stadium will receive player autographed mini-helmets.

“The only thing better than watching the Vikings win on Sunday is watching them win with all the protection the COVID-19 vaccine has to offer,” said Governor Walz. “The Vikings know the value of teamwork when they hit the field every week, and our communities also must continue to be a unified front in the battle against this virus. The single greatest tool we have in this fight is the vaccine. This game day, throw on your purple and gold, head out with your fellow Vikings fans, and get your shot at US Bank Stadium before kickoff!”

The pop-up clinics are located on the plaza next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station stop near Chicago Avenue, and will be open for vaccinations from 9:30 am to noon. The site is administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Minnesotans aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination. No game ticket is required for vaccination and walk-ups are welcome.

“The COVID-19 vaccine puts us on offense against this virus,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Our continued partnership with the Minnesota Vikings is emblematic of the spirit of teamwork that Minnesotans everywhere share. We have each other’s back, and that’s why we roll up our sleeves. This Sunday, before you get your Skol Chant on, roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated!”

Booster doses will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster include:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

receive a booster; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here. Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.

The pop-up clinics continue the strong partnership between the State of Minnesota and the Vikings on COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition to the successful vaccination clinics held before Vikings preseason games earlier this year, TCO Performance Center and U.S. Bank Stadium both hosted vaccination events for Minnesotans during the offseason.

Eligible Minnesotans are encouraged to walk right up or schedule an appointment here:

https://my.primary.health/r/viking_plaza?registration_type=default

How else Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Walk up or schedule an appointment online to the Vikings Skol Up Your Sleeves Vaccine Clinics October 3 and October 10. Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: Find Vaccine Locations .

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 Mon.-Fri., 9 am - 7 pm and Sat., 10 am - 6 pm



Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you using the CDC’s Vaccine Finder. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer). Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy. Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a free test at one of the state’s community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites . Order a free test through the state’s at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home . Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations .

