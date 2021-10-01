Governor Walz Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Twin Cities Con, Boosters Also Offered to Eligible Minnesotans

Minnesotans who get their shot at the Minneapolis comic convention will receive 25% off admission to Twin Cities Con 2022

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the state will host a Twin Cities Con vaccination clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center on October 3. Each Minnesotan who receives a vaccine at the Twin Cities Con clinic will receive 25% off admission to Twin Cities Con 2022. In addition to first and second doses, boosters will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans.

The pop-up clinic is located in the Mezzanine of the Minneapolis Convention Center , and it will be open for vaccinations on October 3 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The site is administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Minnesotans aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination. No admission ticket is required for vaccination and walk-ups are welcome.

“By bringing the safe, free, and effective vaccine to Minnesotans at Twin Cities Con, we are continuing our successful strategy of forming partnerships to meet Minnesotans where they are,” said Governor Walz. “Whether you are due for a booster or are just finally ready to get your first dose, there’s no better place to get the vaccine than the location closest to you. The Avengers know it best: When we come together, we are stronger. So get out to Twin Cities Con, roll up your sleeves, and get your shot to keep you and your loved ones strong and safe.”

“If I could pick any superpower, it would be the power to protect others from COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “That’s why I got vaccinated to protect my family, my community, and my fellow Minnesotans. If you want to help protect your loved-ones, coworkers, and neighbors, then get your shot at Twin Cities Con! This is the way.”

"We're happy to host this vaccination station at Twin Cities Con,” said Twin Cities Con Founder Ben Penrod. “COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the live event industry. I’m counting on more people to get vaccinated to ensure that we can continue to run events like ours safely."

Booster doses will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster include:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here . Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.

Twin Cities Con – Minnesota’s comic convention – is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and brands including Batman, the Avengers, Doctor Who, Star Wars, LEGO, Disney, Star Trek, the Walking Dead, Power Rangers, and Game of Thrones. For more information, please visit: https://www.twincitiescon.com/

Minnesotans are encouraged to walk right up or schedule an appointment here: https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/goQQrV

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

1. Walk up or schedule an appointment online at Twin Cities Con on October 3.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 Mon.-Fri., 9 am - 7 pm and Sat., 10 am - 6 pm.



Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you using the CDC's Vaccine Finder.

3. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

4. Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

5. Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites . Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home . Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations .

