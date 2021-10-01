New Hampshire Man Sentenced to State Prison for Possession of Illegal Firearms After Car Stop at Encore Casino 

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to three to five years in state prison in connection with illegally possessing two firearms and three large capacity magazines and intending to sell narcotics at Encore Boston Harbor, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Matthew Gorman, 33, of New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court to the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm Without a License Outside Home Or Business (2 counts)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Methamphetamine) (1 count)

Following the plea, Judge David Deakin sentenced Gorman to three to five years in state prison followed by two years of probation.

“With this sentence, this defendant will be held accountable for bringing dangerous weapons into Encore Boston Harbor and intending to sell dangerous drugs,” AG Healey said. “We’re grateful to our state partners for their assistance with this investigation and their continued partnership in keeping our casinos safe.”

Gorman was arrested in September 2020 in connection with a car stop by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Encore Boston Harbor. Gorman was stopped in a motor vehicle on the casino premises and found to be in illegal possession of two semi-automatic pistols and three large capacity magazines. Gorman was also sentenced for his possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which he admitted he was intending to distribute.

Gaming regulations prohibit any person from possessing a firearm within or upon the premises of a gaming establishment.

AG Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division has a dedicated group of prosecutors and investigators who enforce the state’s Expanded Gaming Act of 2011 and investigate and prosecute illegal activity such as gaming-related financial crime, organized crime, corruption and money laundering, including the majority of criminal activity occurring at the state’s casinos.

This matter was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Emil A. Ata and Assistant Attorney General Kristyn Dusel Kelly, both of AG Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division, with assistance from Digital Evidence Analyst Jobal Thomas of the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab. The case was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Encore Boston Harbor with assistance from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett Police Department, and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and assisted by Encore Boston Harbor.

