D.C. State Board of Education Focuses on Safe Passage

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. The State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The State Board will hold a special working session at 5:00pm on September 22, 2021, to discuss a resolution related to traffic safety around District schools. The recent loss of another young person in a traffic fatality has prompted discussions across the city on how to better protect our students while they travel to and from schools. The State Board will consider a resolution on this topic at the special working session.

As most students across the District have resumed in-person learning, safe passage—as they travel to and from school—is of the utmost importance. A survey conducted by the Office of the Student Advocate in 2020, revealed that more than one-third of students reported feeling uncomfortable or in danger; more specifically, respondents reported feeling either, concerned, or in danger while traveling to-and-from school. The State Board will welcome a panel to explore what challenges student’s are experiencing in their commute to and from school and offer suggestions to improve safe passage in each ward.

The D.C. Board of Education recognized a Day of Remembrance in 2001 to honor the lives lost during the September 11 attacks, while reflecting on pivotal changes that arose from the tragedy and recognizing important themes and issues such as peace, racism, intolerance, and hatred through standards-based curricula. The State Board honors students Bernard Brown, Rodney Dickens, and Asia Cottom, teachers Hilda Taylor, James Debeuneure, and Sarah Clark, and the National Geographic staff members Ann Judge and Joe Ferguson who were on American Airlines Flight 77. All District schools observe September 11 each year by teaching from a specific curriculum designed to address issues related to eliminating racism, intolerance, and hatred and promoting peace.

The State Board will take time to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month which celebrates the culture, contributions, and history of the Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States who represent ancestry from Spain, Africa, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The State Board recognizes and values the importance of culturally sustaining pedagogy, dual language-immersion programs, and bilingual methods of instruction as important elements of equity and excellence in education.

African Heritage Month marks a tradition that acknowledges, celebrates, and uplifts the cultural, ethnic, and linguistic diversity of the District’s African community. The State Board acknowledges and celebrates the languages, cultures, contributions, and histories of the African community in the District who represent the diaspora of 54 countries and over 1,500 languages. The State Board values the importance of culturally sustaining pedagogy, culturally responsive programs, and equitable methods of instruction as important elements of excellence in education.

Public Meeting Agenda

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Safe Passage

i. Ean Bowie, Student Representative, DC SBOE

ii. Patricia Brantley, Chief Executive Officer, Friendship Public Charter School

iii. Niya White, Principal, Center City Public Charter School

iv. Dan Davis, Chief Student Advocate, Office of the Student Advocate

VII. Public Comments

i. Desiree Tedeschi

ii. Nikki D’Angelo

iii. Kyle Myers

iv. Laura Fuchs

v. Maya Baum

vi. Tasha McClelland

vii. Sophia Baratta

viii. Kennesha Kelly

ix. Terry Kemp

x. Ben Lookner

xi. Elizabeth Buchanan

VIII. Votes

i. CR21-16 September 11 Remembrance

ii. CR21-17 Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

iii. CR21-18 Celebrating African Heritage Month

iv. SR21-5 External Committee Appointments

v. Vaccination Policy

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

