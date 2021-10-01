ReinerStop Doesn't Slide Out of the Arena Quietly at the All American Quarter Horse Congress
Maneuver scores in the NRHA rulebook have associated terminology. Graphics during ReinerStop showtime help the viewer understand how maneuver scores are chosen during the run.
Analysts use a center graphic during Patrice St. Onge’s ride at the Silva Tulsa Reining Futurity to explain overspin penalties, center pattern placement and the application of the rulebook.
After announcing coverage of The All American Quarter Horse Congress Open Futurity Finals on Sept 4th, ReinerStop partners face opposition.
We are committed to developing a fan.””SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReinerStop, founded in 2012, launched its live SHOWTIME in July of 2021 with a goal to reach and introduce reining to 100,000 horse interested people. Showtime is a sports commentary show which uses reining to develop a fan and grow horse sports. With the use of expert analysts, graphic overlays, slow motion, and replays in a pay-per-view format, the viewer enjoys a true intersection of education and entertainment.
— - Brian Dygert, Reining expert and ReinerStop Showtime analyst
Across 2 events, ReinerStop has touched over 310,000 people in their marketing reach and viewership, many of which are cross-disciplinary.
“Industry leadership and show production inside reining have put roadblocks in our way, by putting hasty and unnecessary pressure on decision makers, and perpetuating rumors about ReinerStop that are simply not true. We have a loyal audience of over 60,000 that desires more of Showtime’s unique educational and engaging coverage so we made the decision to pivot in order to deliver as announced plus add new technologies.
We appreciate the support of our commentary, from the Congress Tri-Chair and CEO Dr. Scott Myers. Their willingness to be a part of growth is a step forward for innovation within the equine industry.” - Sheley Brien, ReinerStop Founder & Showtime Host
To continue forward and provide coverage as promised to the ReinerStop audience and ticket holders, ReinerStop will adjust its original format.
Instead of covering the NRHA Reining Open Futurity Finals at the Congress during the competition on Saturday, October 2, ReinerStop will air its live Showtime on Sunday, October 3, at 2pm Pacific on ReinerStop.com.
ReinerStop Showtime will continue to offer ticket holders the live experience which allows viewers to interact together and ask questions to the expert judges and analysts while watching great reining competition.
“This will now be the third Showtime, and every show, ReinerStop continues to elevate its sports commentary with new graphics, real-time explanation, and enhanced production. Our industry needs newer and better ways to engage an audience, and technology can offer that. - Brian Dygert, ReinerStop Showtime analyst, past NRHA president and retired NRHA judge
For the first time, ReinerStop is offering all ticket holders extended and on-demand streaming of the Showtime experience. Each ticket holder can watch and replay the Showtime commentary for an additional 7 days after the conclusion of the live event.
Tickets for showtime are $19.97, but will be offered at an early bird price for only $9.97. The price increases once the live Showtime concludes on Sunday Oct 3, 2021.
Chelsea Sutton, Reinerstop partner and recent NRHA Derby and Futurity announcer says that “ReinerStop believes “more” rather than “or.” We are fighting for exhibitors and spectators to have a choice in their consumption and education of great reining content. We hope others join that fight with us by tuning into our stream.”
Tickets are on sale now at ReinerStop.com. Early bird price of $9.97 will be available through Sunday, October 3 and viewing will be available through Monday, October 11.
