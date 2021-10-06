Total Mortgage Commits to Positive Change in the Mortgage Industry with NAMMBA Partnership
Total Mortgage Services, a nationwide mortgage lender, has now partnered with The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).
— Scott Penner, Total Mortgage CEO
At its core, NAMMBA aims to improve the lives of minorities and women working in the real estate finance industry via training and relationship building. The partnership with Total Mortgage results in over three hundred mortgage professionals getting focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and positions the lender to better support the economic and home financing opportunities of the underserved in their local communities.
Scott Penner, CEO, said that “Given our own desire to affect positive change for minorities and women in this industry, a partnership with NAMMBA provides a clear path forward. They have the resources, training, and community in place that will ensure we’re doing everything we can to create an equitable future for our employees and the families we assist.”
“Total Mortgage is stepping up their commitment to workplace culture and diversity by partnering with NAMMBA,” says NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “By taking this step they are broadcasting their intent to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities they serve.”
Total Mortgage joins NAMMBA as the percentage of minority home buyers continues to climb. According to NAMMBA, more than seventy-five percent of first-time home buyers in the next five years will be women, millennials, or people of color.
About NAMMBA:
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals.
About Total Mortgage:
Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has become known for its proprietary loan officer support system, industry-leading technology, results-based marketing suite, and transparent operational support. Total Mortgage was included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest-Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, broke $1B in residential mortgages in 2016 and continued their growth by setting new production records in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. They are currently licensed in 45 states and DC. Total Mortgage Services, LLC NMLS #2764.
