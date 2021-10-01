I-Forever Joins IWASM to Level the Field for Women in STEM

I-Forever has joined forces with the International Women’s Air and Space Museum (IWASM) to promote women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Forever has joined forces with the International Women's Air and Space Museum (IWASM) to promote women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). According to the United States Census Bureau, even though women make up 48% of the total number of workers in the US, they only account for 27% of STEM jobs. One reason for this is the discouragement of girls to pursue STEM careers at an early age.

This new partnership aims to connect and encourage girls and women to engage in both STEM disciplines and careers. Both I-Forever and IWASM’s missions seek to inspire and connect the history, present works, and future contributions of women in STEM. Though this new collaboration will provide opportunities to be part of history.

According to IWASM Executive Director, Sara Fisher, “The museum understands that it’s hard to be what you can’t see. That’s why the museum is excited to partner with I-Forever as we continue efforts to preserve, educate, and inspire folks of all ages about the impact of women in all areas of aviation and aerospace. With data showing girls are oftentimes discouraged from pursuing the hard sciences at a young age, we look forward to seeing how our two organizations can work together to show that STEM careers can be exciting and rewarding.”

Both organizations have a vested interest in women’s contributions to the scientific fields. Its Co-Founder, Lucy Fanger, recently shared, “As a woman in STEM, I know the pressure for us not to be part of the STEM professions. For 28 years, I found myself ignored at conferences and was questioned why I would run a technology company. I want to make sure we encourage the next generation to never have to experience that! That is why I-Forever’s slogan Your Legacy, Her Future is not just about sending our life stories into space, but making sure everyone is remembered, and every woman is valued.” I-Forever wants to preserve our shared legacies by allowing people to send a part of themselves to space. It can be a picture, a video, or even sequenced DNA.

I-Forever and IWASM aim to promote the message that women not only belong in STEM careers, but thrive in them. In October, I-Forever’s campaign on https://ifundwomen.com/ will provide supporters at the $500 level or higher with an individual membership to IWASM.

To support the IWASM mission, visit: www.iwasm.org or call 216-623-1111. To join the movement and learn more about I-Forever’s mission to store your legacy in space and encourage women in STEM, go to https://i-forever.net or email eternity@i-forever.net.

About I-Forever

To help fund this project go to https://I-Forever.net or https://ifundwomen.com/projects/i-forever-your-legacy-her-future. For each paying customer, I-forever will include a disadvantaged girl’s legacy on the space ark.

