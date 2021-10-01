Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with UBS AG and UBS AG Stamford Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

UBS AG, Zurich, Switzerland and UBS AG Stamford Branch, Stamford, Connecticut Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF) Terminated September 23, 2021

