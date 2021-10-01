Five Must-Visit Places While Vacationing in Costa Rica – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Rica, known for its beautiful coasts, biodiverse jungles, stunning waterfalls, and spectacular volcanoes, recently became the first Central American country to legalize same-sex marriage, underscoring its dedication to welcome all types of guests.
Costa Rica is also a long-standing global pioneer in conservation and sustainability, with 99.5 percent of its energy coming from clean and renewable sources. Aside from all-natural settings, it also has a wonderful mix of eco-resorts and urban attractions such as museums and gardens.
As Matt Keezer points out, Costa Rica has one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in Latin America and is regarded as a safe haven for travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, those wanting to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic should keep an eye on local news, and official announcements because travel and stay conditions can change at any time.
Playa Cocles
Surfers who don't want to break skin and bones at neighboring Salsa Brava (Costa Rica's greatest break) can go to Playa Cocles. The best wave breaks occur near the island offshore during the right tide and swell, producing a mellow left-hand longboarder's ride over a deep reef.
According to Matt Keezer, conditions are best early in the day (before winds kick up), and the optimum time to travel is between December and March.
Playa Negra
Located at the northwestern end of Cahuita, Playa Negra is a large, black-sand beach that is unquestionably Cahuita's best swimming destination because it is never crowded. Aside from the beautiful beach, visitors can explore the mysterious pre-Columbian spheres created by the Diquís civilization between 300 BCE and 1500 CE, located 4km north of Sierpe.
As Matt Keezer points out, the onsite museum displays an instructive movie on the significance and purpose of the spheres, as well as other fascinating relics.
Hacienda Barú National Wildlife Refuge
Hacienda Barú is a 330-hectare natural reserve with beautiful beaches, riverbanks, mangrove estuaries, wetlands, primary and secondary forests, tree plantations, and pastures. This breathtaking wildlife refuge is a part of a major biological corridor called the Path of the Tapir.
As per Matt Keezer's suggestion, the best way to explore this nature's wonder is through five hiking trails, but for a one-of-a-kind experience, the "Flight of the Toucan" zipline is a way to go.
Catarata del Toro & the Blue Falls
Visitors can enjoy a spectacular 90m-tall waterfall that cascades into a volcanic crater and two trail alternatives through the virgin forest (one 4.5km out-and-back option and one 6km route) to turquoise swimming holes and Costa Rica's Blue Falls.
Matt Keezer's advice – spend the night in one of the wood-paneled rooms tucked under A-frame-style eaves.
Hot Spring Eco Termales
At this gated, reservations-only complex about 4.5 kilometers northwest of La Fortuna de San Carlos, everything from the natural circulation systems in the pools to the soft lighting is subtle, luxurious, and romantic. The tranquil walking routes that wind through these beautiful gardens are surrounded by lush
flora.
Matt Keezer highly recommends enjoying delicious cocktails (served while you bathe) and not missing a classic Tico lunch, which includes coffee and dessert.
