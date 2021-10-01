DAVE CHAPPELLE HOSTS EXCLUSIVE PREMIER OF HIS LATEST NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL, THE CLOSER

THIS SPECIAL PREMIER IS BENEFITING THE DUKE ELLINGTON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave Chappelle will host the only worldwide premier of his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, in Washington, D.C. This exclusive event will benefit Chappelle’s alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts (DESA), and serve as an incentive for prospective sponsors and donors to confirm their support of the school’s fall fundraiser.Chappelle’s attendance at this pop-up screening gives a whole new meaning to his stand up special, The Closer, which completes his series of award-winning comedy specials, which include: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. The film will stream globally on Netflix October 5th.DATE:Monday, October 4, 2021WHERE:Washington, DCExact location disclosed with confirmation of sponsor commitment.WHY:DC Public Schools provides approximately 75% of DESA’s budget, however, it’s unique public-private partnership structure requires the school, through its charitable arm, The Ellington Fund, to raise money to pay for it’s world-class arts curriculum.WHO:Dave Chappelle, HostCONTACT:Sandi Logan, 202-487-3713, media@ellingtonarts.orgFor sponsor info: development@ellingtonarts.orgABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLEDave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Chappelle has received five Emmy Awards including three for his Netflix comedy specials Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host The Midnight Miracle, a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.ABOUT DUKE ELLINGTON SCHOOL OF THE ARTSThe Duke Ellington School of the Arts (DESA) was established in 1974 and remains the sole D.C. public high school to offer a dual curriculum encompassing professional arts training and academic enrichment, in preparation for college and careers in the arts. Founded by D.C. philanthropist and avid art collector Peggy Cooper Cafritz and the late dancer and choreographer Mike Malone, DESA was named in honor of the legendary Duke Ellington to house the creative soul of the District, and to reflect the rich cultural diversity of the United States. DESA’s mission is to nurture and inspire passion for arts and learning in talented students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to develop their artistic skills, and to prepare them to become productive citizens in our global society through a strong focus on community service. For more info: https://www.ellingtonschool.org