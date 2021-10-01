Mount Moriah Charity hosts First Bi-Annual Fundraiser at the Peninsula Hotel
An Evening of Food, Fundraising and Fine wineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Moriah Charity held their first Bi-Annual Fundraiser last night at the Peninsula Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The Foundation was founded by James Lukezic on behalf of Mount Moriah Lodge #20, a Masons Lodge located on 23rd Street.
Mount Moriah Charity fundraises to assist children of widows and families in need in the five boroughs of New York City. Donations from corporate and private donors were received, seeing J.P. Morgan as the lead sponsor of the Gala Dinner. The evening began on the Rooftop where acclaimed Sommelier, Philip Marchal, presented the wine of the evening, a beautiful Provence Rose, dubbed “Hamptons Girl Rose”, another sponsor of the event.
During the seated dinner on the Terrace of the Peninsula Hotel, the executive chef served a refreshing burrata with farm-to-table ingredients for a first course. The main dish was a Seared Seabass in Roasted Fennel, Apple Puree and Caviar Beurre Blanc, followed by a unique take on New York Cheesecake —served with Berry Compote and Vanilla Bean Chantilly.
There is currently a waiting list for the next Fundraiser this coming spring. For more information please reach Mount Moriah at: info@mountmoriahcharity.org
Winthrop Steger
Falconer Holdings, LP
