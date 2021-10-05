1K1V’s R200 Million Investment Positions DigiCo for Global Expansion
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Thousand & One Voices (1K1V), a private equity firm that invests in sub-Saharan Africa with an exclusive limited partners (LP) base of leading family offices, today announced a R200 million (approximately $13.5 million) investment in a minority stake in Digital Ecosystems (DigiCo), a market-leading investment holding company that provides integrated technology services to the telecommunications sector, as well as various SaaS platforms. This investment marks 1K1V’s second investment in the technology space this year and the third technology investment in its portfolio.
DigiCo operates at the forefront of the intersection between digital technology and telecommunications. The company enables the rapid rollout of mobile-mediated sales, financial services, banking, couponing, gaming, loyalty programs and a myriad of other payment tender methods. DigiCo’s technologies and products enable a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) service, agnostic to any phone type or any mobile operator. The company operates in 22 countries across the globe with six subsidiaries in the digital space which include: Airvantage, M4Jam and PayMeNow (mobile financial services); Hyve Mobile and Viamedia (VAS infotainment) and Cellfind (integrated communications), to name a few.
“DigiCo’s world-class, locally-developed technology, IP and service offering are at the forefront of the rapidly-changing digital economy,” said Hendrik Jordaan, President and CEO of 1K1V. “We believe some of this unique technology is way ahead of its time and has not been deployed yet in developed economies. Our goal is to reposition the company for growth in these markets through our Three-Dimensional Capital® provided by our leading family LPs and our extensive global networks.”
“The investment by 1K1V into DigiCo is an important step in the journey to grow, expand and internationalise our business,” shared Andrew Dunn, CEO of DNI, the majority shareholder of DigiCo. “1K1V has globally renowned networks and relationships, an excellent investment track record and strong advisory capabilities so, from a strategic perspective, they bring far more than just capital to the table. We are looking forward to them adding considerable value to DigiCo and helping us achieve our long-term growth aspirations.”
Linked to 1K1V’s investment in DigiCo is its expanded strategic partnership with seasoned technology investor, Jason Goodall, who has recently been appointed as DigiCo’s chairman. Goodall also serves as Non-executive Director at Dimension Data parent company, NTT Ltd, and as Strategic Advisor to Letter One, an international investment business focused on the telecoms, technology and energy sectors.
On his appointment Goodall said: “I’m thrilled to join the DigiCo team of exceptional entrepreneurs and technologists. After spending over a decade scaling a global technology business, I’m delighted to continue this journey with the DigiCo team and build a highly relevant, fast-growing, customer-centric, platform-based global technology business across multiple industry sectors. I am excited by the innovation and proven technology platforms that exist within the group and believe there is a compelling opportunity to globalise the business from its South African roots with the backing of global investors such as 1K1V.”
About 1K1V
One Thousand & One Voices Africa Fund I, L.P (1K1V). is a private equity fund designed to enhance the best of what private equity investment has to offer with the Intellectual Capital, Relational Capital and Financial Capital—or Three-Dimensional Capital®—of industry-leading families. For more information, please visit: www.1k1v.com.
About Digital Ecosystems (DigiCo)
DigiCo provides mobile phone users with a complete ecosystem of services that include smartphone applications, wireless application protocol (WAP), multimedia messaging services (MMS), email, location-based services (LBS), instant and web messaging, SMS and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD). The company enables the rapid rollout of mobile-mediated sales, financial services, banking, couponing, loyalty programmes, rewards, ticketing, transport, media advertising, and gaming, among others. For more information, go to https://dninvest.co.za/subsidiaries-3.
