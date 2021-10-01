Franklin Pierce School of Law Appoints New Faculty with Record of Excellence

Franklin Pierce School of Law logo Ranked Top 10 in IP for 30 Years in a Row Franklin Pierce School of Law Welcomes You

Nine new faculty members excel in the practice and teaching of law

We are beyond thrilled to add such notable talent to further strengthen our already robust and dedicated faculty.” — Dean Megan Carpenter

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law welcomes nine new faculty members to its ranks (five full-time and four adjuncts), including an associate dean for academic affairs and an associate dean for administration and enrollment. These faculty joined UNH Franklin Pierce to support its mission to provide students with the best legal education possible, with an emphasis on collaboration between students and faculty.

“We are beyond thrilled to add such notable talent to further strengthen our already robust and dedicated faculty,” said Dean Megan Carpenter.

Full-time Faculty

Rebecca Purdom, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs

A renowned expert in online legal education, Dean Purdom comes to us from Emory University in Atlanta, where she served as Executive Director of Graduate & Online Programs and Prof. of Law for four years, and, prior to that, as the Associate Dean for Innovation and New Programs at Vermont Law School. She has her JD and MSEL degrees, magna cum laude, from Vermont Law School.

Shane Cooper, Associate Dean for Administration and Enrollment

Dean Cooper is retired from the US Navy JAG Corps and served as its Chief Legal Counsel with US Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain before his most recent work as Commanding Officer at Naval Justice School in Newport, Rhode Island. As the former lead for the Navy legal education and training school, Dean Cooper was responsible for the oversight, management, and execution of training for the Navy’s 2,400 legal professionals. He received his JD, summa cum laude, from Cornell Law School and his LLM in International Law and National Security Law from Columbia Law School.

Mason Marks, Assistant Professor of Law

Mason Marks is a Senior Fellow at the Petrie-Flom Center at Harvard Law School and Project Lead of the Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation (POPLAR), and an affiliated fellow at the Information Society Project at Yale Law School. He is formerly a research scholar at the Information Law Institute at NYU School of Law. He received his JD from Vanderbilt University and his MD from Tufts University School of Medicine. Professor Marks will be teaching Constitutional Law, Drug Law, and Civil Procedure as an Assistant Professor.

Tiffany Li, Assistant Professor of Law

Tiffany Li is a Fellow at Yale Law School’s Information Society Project. She previously taught Technology Law at Boston University School of Law. Prior to academia, she gained experience in law and policy at leading technology organizations. Prof. Li has a JD from Georgetown University Law Center. She will be teaching in the areas of data privacy and technology law as an Assistant Professor.

Anna Elbroch, Clinical Assistant Professor

Anna Elbroch practiced criminal and juvenile defense law in NH for 16 years. In practice, Prof. Elbroch collaborated with a variety of organizations to improve the delivery and coordination of quality services for youth. Since leaving practice in the fall of 2016, Professor Elbroch has worked as the Legal Training Coordinator for the Child Welfare Education Partnership at Granite State College. Professor Elbroch earned her JD from Boston College Law School. She will be directing the legal writing program at UNH Franklin Pierce.

Adjunct Faculty

In addition to five full-time faculty members, UNH Franklin Pierce benefits from the expertise of talented adjunct professors, including returning faculty Richard Samdperil and Kevin Carroll who support both residential and online students. Ann McCrackin, a former member of the faculty and now President of Black Hills IP, has returned to teach students patent prosecution. New addition Dan Feltes joined the faculty to teach the largely international student population enrolled in graduate degrees, and to help those students better understand American legal systems.

“We cannot feature all our adjunct faculty in a single press release, but these four are exemplars of our highly talented professors drawn from the New Hampshire legal community,” says Rebecca Purdom, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

Richard Samdperil, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law

Richard Samdperil is a trial lawyer with three NH offices. An attorney since 1995, he currently serves as partner at Samdperil & Welsh, PLLC. Prof. Samdperil has taught in the classroom and in our clinic to support and nurture criminal law students. He received his JD from Northeastern University School of Law.

Kevin Carroll, Adjunct Professor of Patent Law & IP Management

Prof. Carroll is a partner at Grossman, Tucker, Perreault, & Pfleger, PLLC, a practice that focuses on intellectual property. He has been with the firm for 17 years. Ever popular with his students, Prof. Carroll received his JD from Franklin Pierce Law Center and his BSME from the University of Notre Dame.

Ann McCrackin, Adjunct Professor of Patent Practice I & II

Prof. McCrackin is Black Hills IP's President as well as a patent prosecution process expert with extensive experience in both US and international patent prosecution. Before becoming President of Black Hills IP, she was a Prof. of Law and the Director of the Patent Prosecution and Procedure Program at Franklin Pierce. She has a law degree from Franklin Pierce Law Center.

Dan Feltes, Adjunct Professor of American Legal Process I

For almost a decade, Dan Feltes served as a civil legal aid attorney in NH with NH Legal Assistance. There, he represented low-income families in state and federal court, including the NH Supreme Court. Professor Feltes managed the Housing Justice Project at NH Legal Assistance and served three terms in the NH State Senate, including serving as the youngest Majority Leader in the history of the NH State Senate. He was the 2020 Democratic nominee for Governor. This semester, Prof. Feltes is teaching American Legal Process to international attorneys from around the world.

For more information about Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/. For more information Franklin Pierce’s faculty, visit our Faculty Directory.

Ranked #4 in Intellectual Property