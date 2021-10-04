Cint releases white paper on connected data for better consumer understanding
New publication illustrates how connected data can unlock contextual, holistic understanding of target audiences for decision-making
In this paper, I've written about ways that organizations can get a more complete audience view by connecting various data streams together in a scalable, repeatable and compliant way."STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, has published a new white paper: "Connecting the data dots to eliminate your consumer blind spots." Written by Cint's Chief Innovation Officer, Oscar Carlsson, the publication helps readers grasp the various ways that connected data can unlock contextual understanding of their brand's target audiences.
— Oscar Carlsson, CIO, Cint
Carlsson said, "In today’s digital landscape, people are leaving vast amounts of data in their wake but, for brands, it is often fragmented and inaccessible due to various regulations, trends and challenges in the MarTech landscape. In this paper, I’ve written about ways that organizations can get a more complete audience view by connecting various data streams together in a scalable, repeatable and compliant way. With the right approach, and technology, brands can future-proof their approach to holistic consumer insights."
"Connecting the data dots to eliminate your consumer blind spots" takes a down-to-earth approach to a complex subject that is critical for the future success of any brand. Using specific use cases that take today’s challenges into consideration, the paper:
- Uncovers what connected data means now and for the future of consumer intelligence;
- Examines new and existing marketplace trends that are creating challenges for connecting the data dots;
- Explores use cases of companies that are connecting data for ad measurement, survey data enrichment, audience segmentation and more; and
- Reveals practical ways to connect data for greater understanding in today’s complex consumer landscape.
The new Cint white paper is essential for organizations wishing to learn more about how to accomplish a sophisticated connected data strategy for greater understanding and better decision making.
For a copy of the paper, visit: http://www.cint.com/connected-data
About Cint
Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 155 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 2,900 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com
