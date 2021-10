Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Key Players, Trends, Demands, Covid-19 Impact, Growth, Volume and Forecast to 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market was valued at USD 67.3 Billion in the year 2020. The global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to the largest application in the building and construction industry, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications and also owing to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility.The major factors driving the market for MDI, TDI and Polyurethane include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rising government spending on sustainable building development, rapid urbanisation, and growth in disposable income across several economies.Asia-Pacific continues to be the dominant region for growing market demand due to skilled labor, easy raw material accessibility, and local government support. Further, strong growth from various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, mining, footwear, and so on, which is further fuelling the demand for polyurethanes. The global pandemic has affected almost every sector in the world. The MDI, TDI and polyurethane market is expected to be negatively affected due to disruptions in the global supply chain. The market is highly dependent on the building & construction, automotive and consumer goods industries. The demand for construction equipment declined significantly in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The demand for construction equipment declined significantly in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19.Scope of the Report:- The report presents the analysis of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Value (USD Million).- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Volume (Thousand Tonnes).- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)).- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others).- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by End Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others).- The MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).- Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, type, application, End-Use.- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Dow Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, Wanhua Chemicals, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont, Woodbridge Foam Corporation. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Segmentation, By End-Use (Value)7.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis7.2 Competitive Scenario of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: By End-Use (2020 & 2026)7.3 By Construction– Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.4 By Furniture & Interiors– Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.5 By Automotive– Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.6 By Electronic Appliances– Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.7 By Others– Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)10.1 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.2 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.3 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Prominent Companies10.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI))10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others)10.6 Market Segmentation By End-Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others)10.7 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segmental Analysis10.8 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Country Analysis10.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market– By Country, By Value (Year-2026)10.10 Competitive Scenario of Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market– By Country (2020 & 2026)10.11 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.12 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)10.13 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast10.14 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.15 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)10.16 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast10.17 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.18 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026) 10.19 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast10.20 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.21 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)10.22 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast10.23 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.24 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)10.25 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Dynamics12.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Drivers12.2 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Restraints12.3 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Trends13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market - By Type (Year 2026)13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market - By Application(Year 2026)13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market – By End-Use (Year 2026)13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market – By Region (Year 2026)14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Share of leading companies14.2 Global Top 5 MDI Producer in 202015. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Dow Chemical Company15.2 Huntsman Corporation15.3 Covestro15.4 Wanhua Chemicals15.5 BASF15.6 Mitsui Chemicals15.7 DuPont15.8 Woodbridge Foam Corporation