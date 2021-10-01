Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Key Players, Trends, Demands, Covid-19 Impact, Growth, Volume and Forecast to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market was valued at USD 67.3 Billion in the year 2020. The global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to the largest application in the building and construction industry, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications and also owing to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility.
The major factors driving the market for MDI, TDI and Polyurethane include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rising government spending on sustainable building development, rapid urbanisation, and growth in disposable income across several economies.
Asia-Pacific continues to be the dominant region for growing market demand due to skilled labor, easy raw material accessibility, and local government support. Further, strong growth from various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, mining, footwear, and so on, which is further fuelling the demand for polyurethanes.
The global pandemic has affected almost every sector in the world. The MDI, TDI and polyurethane market is expected to be negatively affected due to disruptions in the global supply chain. The market is highly dependent on the building & construction, automotive and consumer goods industries. The demand for construction equipment declined significantly in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Scope of the Report:
- The report presents the analysis of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Value (USD Million).
- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Volume (Thousand Tonnes).
- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)).
- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others).
- The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by End Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others).
- The MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).
- Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, type, application, End-Use.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Dow Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, Wanhua Chemicals, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont, Woodbridge Foam Corporation.
Key Target Audience:
- MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Vendors
- Chemical/Polymer Industry
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Product Overview
4. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market
4.4 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
5. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)
5.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)
6.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Flexible Foams Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Rigid Foams Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Coatings Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Segmentation, By End-Use (Value)
7.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: By End-Use (2020 & 2026)
7.3 By Construction Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 By Furniture & Interiors Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 By Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 By Electronic Appliances Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.7 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
9. North America MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 North America MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.2 North America MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.3 North America MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Prominent Companies
9.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI))
9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others)
9.6 Market Segmentation By End-Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others)
9.7 North Americas MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segmental Analysis
9.8 North Americas MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Country Analysis
9.9 Market Opportunity Chart of North Americas MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
9.10 Competitive Scenario of North Americas MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
9.11 United States MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.12 United States MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
9.13 United States MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
9.14 Canada MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.15 Canada MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
9.16 Canada MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
10. Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.2 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.3 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Prominent Companies
10.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI))
10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others)
10.6 Market Segmentation By End-Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others)
10.7 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segmental Analysis
10.8 Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Country Analysis
10.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
10.10 Competitive Scenario of Europe MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
10.11 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.12 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
10.13 Germany MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
10.14 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.15 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
10.16 France MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
10.17 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.18 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
10.19 Italy MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
10.20 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.21 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
10.22 United Kingdom MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
10.23 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.24 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
10.25 Spain MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
11. Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.2 Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.3 Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Prominent Companies
11.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI))
11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others)
11.6 Market Segmentation By End-Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others)
11.7 Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Segmental Analysis
11.8 Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Country Analysis
11.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
11.10 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
11.11 China MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.12 China MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
11.13 China MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
11.14 Japan MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.15 Japan MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
11.16 Japan MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
11.17 South Korea MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.18 South Korea MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use (2016-2026)
11.19 South Korea MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market: Growth & Forecast
12. Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Dynamics
12.1 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Drivers
12.2 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Restraints
12.3 Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market - By Type (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market - By Application(Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By End-Use (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market By Region (Year 2026)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of leading companies
14.2 Global Top 5 MDI Producer in 2020
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Dow Chemical Company
15.2 Huntsman Corporation
15.3 Covestro
15.4 Wanhua Chemicals
15.5 BASF
15.6 Mitsui Chemicals
15.7 DuPont
15.8 Woodbridge Foam Corporation
