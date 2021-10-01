Global Stainless-Steel Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, Type ( Flat, Long), Demands, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Stainless-Steel Market was valued at USD 105.67 Billion in the year 2020 with APAC leading the regional market share. Increasing energy demand, vehicle production and rise in construction activities in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand of stainless steel. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by the economic slowdown in developed regions which is anticipated to remain for further few years. Companies in this sector are trying to expand their production technology and try to make them more sustainable as especially in Europe, governments are serious about environment protection laws. Stainless steel is a versatile material with superior durability, longevity and recyclability and all these unique properties of stainless steel would help it to remain the first preferred metal in most of the industries.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the building & construction, manufacturing, automotive, and heavy industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the steel industry and has negatively influenced the distribution and production activities in the industry. The current COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp decline in economic activity and stainless-steel consumption globally.
Flat products accounted for the largest volume share of in the stainless-steel market in 2020 owing to increasing use of cold-rolled products. Superior properties such as straightness, concentricity, and tolerance make them suitable in end-use industries such as automotive, home appliances, and construction. The growth in these end-use industries is anticipated to drive the market for stainless steel over the coming years as a result of which the Flat product segment is expected to hold a dominant share of stainless-steel market in 2026. However, the increasing use of stainless steel long products in heavy industries is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.
Scope of the Report:
- The report presents the analysis of Stainless-Steel market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Market by value (USD Billion).
- The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Market by Product Type (Flat, Long).
- The report analyses the Stainless Steel Market by Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Others)
- The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Market by End User (Automotive Industry, Construction, Consumer Products, Heavy Industry, Others)
- The Global Stainless-Steel Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
- The Global Stainless-Steel Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Grade, by End User.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Acerinox, POSCO, TATA Steel, Jindal Stainless Steel, Aperam, ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu, Baosteel Group, JFE Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation.
Key Target Audience
- Stainless Steel Manufacturing Companies
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Stainless Steel Market: Product Overview
4. Global Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Stainless Steel Market
4.4 Global Stainless Steel Market: Growth & Forecast
5. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
5.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Stainless Steel Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Flat Products - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Long Products - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By Grade(Value)
6.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By Grade User (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By 200 Series - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By 300 Series - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By 400 Series - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
7.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)
7.3 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 By Construction - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 By Consumer Products - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 By Heavy Industry - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8. Global Stainless Steel Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
9. Americas Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 Americas Stainless Steel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.2 Americas Stainless Steel Market: Prominent Companies
9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flat, Long)
9.4 Market Segmentation By Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Others)
9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry, Others)
9.6 Americas Stainless Steel Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Stainless Steel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Stainless Steel Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)
9.9 United States Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.10 United States Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
9.11 Canada Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.12 Canada Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
9.13 Mexico Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.14 Mexico Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
10. Europe Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 Europe Stainless Steel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.2 Europe Stainless Steel Market: Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flat, Long)
10.4 Market Segmentation By Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Others)
10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry, Others)
10.6 Europe Stainless Steel Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Stainless Steel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Stainless Steel Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)
10.9 Germany Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.10 Germany Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
10.11 France Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.12 France Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
10.13 Italy Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.14 Italy Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
11. Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market: Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flat, Long)
11.4 Market Segmentation By Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Others)
11.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry, Others)
11.6 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)
11.9 China Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.10 China Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
11.11 India Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.12 India Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
11.13 Japan Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.14 Japan Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
11.15 South Korea Stainless Steel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.16 South Korea Stainless Steel Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Grade, By End User (2016-2026)
12. Global Stainless Steel Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Stainless Steel Market Drivers
12.2 Global Stainless Steel Market Restraints
12.3 Global Stainless Steel Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Grade (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By End User (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Region (Year 2026)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 Global major stainless steel producers
14.3 SWOT Analysis - Global Stainless Steel Market
14.4 Porter Five Force Analysis - Global Stainless Steel Market
15. Global Stainless Steel Market: Merger & Acquisitions
16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Acerinox
16.2 Posco
16.3 TATA Steel
16.4 Jindal Stainless Steel
16.5 Aperam
16.6 ArcelorMittal
16.7 Outokumpu
16.8 Baosteel Group
16.9 JFE Steel
16.10 Nippon Steel Corporation
