Deer Hunter Safety Reminders

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 1, 2021) – As blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons opens up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”

The four primary rules of firearms safety are:

Always point a firearm in a safe direction.

Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.

Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.

Be sure of your target­, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.

Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.

Explore our website for more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, or call 888-248-6834.